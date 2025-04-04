Rio Ferdinand was a brilliant player in his prime. A true Rolls-Royce defender, he won numerous honours, including a Champions League trophy in 2008 with Manchester United.

As such, he is considered one of the finest centre-backs in the competition's history. With that in mind, it's always interesting to consider his thoughts on the best players to play in Europe.

As a defender, Ferdinand would be better-placed than many to rank the most dangerous forwards. During a segment for TNT, he set about naming 'the three best Champions League attackers of all time'. Here's what he came up with.

Rio Ferdinand Named His Greatest Champions League Attackers

Messi and Ronaldo made the cut

As would be the case for many, Ferdinand was pretty quick in deciding that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just had to be involved. All of the other pundits in the room – including former players like Joe Cole, Joleon Lescott, Steve McManaman, and Owen Hargreaves – accepted this without any argument.

He said:

"These two [Messi and Ronaldo] have to go in, before anyone."

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for the past two decades and regularly delivered the goods in Europe too. While most can agree the Argentine is the superior player, Ronaldo did enjoy more success in the Champions League.

Indeed, he won the tournament five times – one with Manchester United and the rest with Real Madrid. He also scored 141 goals, the most of anyone in history in comeption history. Messi wasn't far off with just one fewer title – all achieved during his time at Barcelona – and 129 Champions League goals of his own.

Related 30 Greatest Players In Champions League History (Ranked) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema feature as the greatest Champions League players of all time are ranked in order.

Ferdinand Picked Ronaldinho Alongside Messi and Ronaldo

Snubbed Ronaldo Nazario, Karim Benzema and other icons