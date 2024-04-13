Highlights Rio Ferdinand was one of the greatest centre-backs to ever play for England and Manchester United.

His dream starting eleven includes legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo, showcasing his experience in top football teams.

Selecting his ideal team of former teammates was no easy task, with some iconic players – such as David Beckham – left out.

Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand played in some of the finest football teams the country has ever seen, winning six Premier League titles to prove so. It is then, no surprise that, when dealt with the task of selecting his dream starting eleven from players he has shared the pitch with, the Englishman struggled with the process of elimination.

Throughout his 20-year career, Ferdinand played with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Roy Keane. But while they were easy choices during One2Eleven's feature on 'The Fantasy Football Club', there were just as many difficult decisions to make in the programme.

Nevertheless, once finalising his eleven way back in 2008, Ferdinand hailed his team by saying: "I don’t care who you bring - you are not beating this team." It's a bold statement to make, but after seeing his team, you'll understand the reasoning behind it.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Nemanja Vidic, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole

As a sergeant-like defender himself, Ferdinand knows a thing or two about how to keep a clean sheet. Under Sir Alex Ferguson's rule, he spent most of his time guarding the centre of defence alongside John O'Shea - however, it is his pairing with Nemanja Vidic that became synonymous with indestructibility, nailing the Serbian down as a no-brainer.

He joked about his own inclusion: "Obviously I’m omitted from it, otherwise I’d walk into it straight away!" But the decision to start Sol Campbell over John Terry was his first difficult pick of the show. On the flanks, Ashley Cole was given the nod over Patrice Evra in a selection conundrum the defender described as a "coin toss scenario", while Gary Neville's well-rounded qualities in attack and defence made him an easy preference.

Edwin van der Sar – one of the finest goalkeepers in Premier League history – played 207 matches with Ferdinand, which made selecting anyone else difficult for the Manchester United legend, despite making the point that David Seaman and Nigel Martyn were great, too. The Dutchman's calmness was a particular plus point in the decision.

Midfield

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane (captain), Ryan Giggs

Hailing his professionalism and work ethic, Ferdinand's decision to give Ronaldo the nod will shock nobody. The enigmatic Portuguese icon is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time.

However, the midfield blueprint besides Ronaldo proved to be challenging. The English midfielder debate between Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes was settled down to fine margins when the latter was picked because Scholes was "my favourite footballer I’ve ever played with", while the decision to leave David Beckham out would have raised a few eyebrows.

Interestingly, there was no mention of the Inter Miami President at all. Claiming "there's only one man" when picking Ryan Giggs for the left midfield void, Ferdinand showed no hesitancy in leaving Beckham, who he played with on 97 occasions, out of the starting lineup.

The midfield lineup was back to normality and easiness upon the final selection, with Roy Keane's inclusion a testament to the Irishman's personality and ability. As the gold standard for footballing leaders, Keane's insatiable thirst for more would complement any great team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the most recent player to win the Ballon d'Or whilst playing in the Premier League - doing so in 2008 when he scored a remarkable 42 times in 49 matches as United secured a memorable league and European Cup double.

Strikers

Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United has been blessed with talismanic forwards through the years. Goals are central to success, and with a history as illustrious as the Red Devils, the club has long boasted a conveyor belt of marvellous attackers. Ferdinand's defensive work has been helped along the way by the striking efforts of the likes of Louis Saha, Dimitar Berbatov, Carlos Tevez, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it was Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy who made the final cut. Playing with him for club and country, there was once again no bolt from the blue with the Rooney choice, especially given the fact Ferdinand shared the pitch with him for an incredible 350 appearances for Man United and England.

Rooney's involvement was inevitable, with Ferdinand explaining:

"The first one I’ve got to put in there is Wayne Rooney. He’d have gone mad if he wasn’t in my team! He can do everything - that’s the thing about him. He can play in the hole as a No 10 or he can be the No 9. He’s cute up top as well - he’s got a great understanding of the game."

But when selecting van Nistelrooy, the former England international pointed out Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen as those unfortunate to miss out as close contenders. All in all, it really is some team.