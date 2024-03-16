Highlights Rio Ferdinand named a Manchester United and Liverpool combined 11, using only players that are available for selection.

Five United players make it into the line-up despite Jurgen Klopp's team being in fine form.

Quality players such as Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all missed out on the team.

Rio Ferdinand has included five Manchester United players in a combined 11 with Liverpool players ahead of the sides clashing in the FA Cup quarter-final. The encounter at Old Trafford will see the winner go on to play at Wembley Stadium in the final four of the competition and both teams will give their all to win the game and claim bragging rights.

The former England defender was involved in many of these big occasions and has weighed in with his thoughts on which players would get into a combined XI for both sides. Some wonderfully talented players are within the ranks of both clubs, although the Merseyside-based outfit have had the better 2023/24 campaign to date.

While Liverpool are in contention to add a further three trophies to the Carabao Cup they lifted in February, the FA Cup is the last chance for Erik ten Hag's team to lift silverware. This would lead some to believe a combined XI between the sides may be Liverpool-heavy, but Ferdinand doesn't believe so. See which players made it into his team in his FA Cup Preview on YouTube.

Rio Ferdinand's Man Utd and Liverpool Combined 11 Position Player Club Goalkeeper Andre Onana Manchester United Right-Back Diogo Dalot Manchester United Centre-Back Ibrahima Konate Liverpool Centre-Back Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Liverpool Defensive Midfield Wataru Endo Liverpool Central Midfield Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Central Midfield Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Right Wing Mohamed Salah Liverpool Striker Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United Left Wing Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana

Alisson Becker is largely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and his exclusion may have raised a few eyebrows. However, Ferdinand made sure to caveat his selections with: "Of who is fit," meaning injured players were ruled out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has kept more cleansheets (8) than Alisson Becker (7) in the 2023/24 Premier League season

Caoimhin Kelleher has done a brilliant job in between the stick for Liverpool as Alisson has been recovering from a hamstring injury, but Andre Onana was the pick the ex-United centre-back went for. The shot-stopper started the season by naming numerous costly errors, but has shown signs of improvement as the season has gone on.

Defence

Diogo Dalot, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

As is the case with Alisson, the Reds' starting right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is also absent due to injury and this made Ferdinand's decision easy in his mind, as he claimed: "Dalot has to play." The Portugal international has been one of few consistent performers at Old Trafford in recent months, and he managed to make it into the team despite Connor Bradley's fine form for Liverpool.

The 45-year-old knows a centre-back when he sees one, and he snubbed United's Raphael Varane in favour of the partnership of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Showing appreciation to his former colleague at Old Trafford, he did initially joke: "Jonny Evans probably takes Konate's place," before opting for the Liverpool duo.

At left-back, there was no hesitation in the English legend's response of: "Andy Robertson." Man United have had crisis on the left-hand side of their backline in the 2023/24 season. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both missed large portions of the campaign and thus, the Reds' energetic Scot makes it in.

Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Kobbie Mainoo

Casemiro is the biggest name when it comes to the defensive midfielders at both clubs, but surprisingly, Ferdinand was happy to leave the five-time Champions League winner out of the team. This was to allow Wataru Endo to secure the role at the base of the midfield. The retired defender said:

Endo has been your guy. I think Endo, with the importance to the team, he just sits there and stops counter-attacks.

Another player that only moved to Anfield in 2023, Alexis Mac Allister was quickly slotted into the midfield alongside his Japanese teammate, leaving one more place up for grabs. Keen to give a young player to come through the ranks at Carrington some praise, Ferdinand left the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Dominik Szoboszlai as he explained:

I'm going for Kobbie Mainoo. I think for a young kid to come into the team and have the impact he's had so far, the calmness he plays with, he has to get in.

Attack

Mohamed Salah, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho

Mohamed Salah almost comes as an automatic selection in any combined XI discussion he's inserted into. It's hard to argue with the 10th highest scorer in Premier League history and Ferdinand wasn't willing to debate the Egyptian's inclusion.

The other attacking spots are more debatable as there is some fine young talent in both teams. Diogo Jota is unavailable for selection for Jurgen Klopp and was ruled out of the conversation. On the left-wing, Ferdinand named his fourth Man United player as he said: "Garnacho's been brilliant this season, for me."

One final spot in the team remained. Who was going to be the man spearheading the side, Rasmus Hojlund or Darwin Nunez? Both strikers are enjoying good seasons and have been contributing goals for their respective teams. The United icon was likely always going to back the Red Devils' new talisman although he was unsure between the pair.