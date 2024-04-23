Highlights Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United senior players should address Antony's behaviour after the FA Cup semi-final.

The Brazilian was seen cupping his ears in the direction of the Coventry City players after Rasmus Hojlund's winning spot-kick.

Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw should be having a word with Antony after the incident.

Rio Ferdinand believes senior Manchester United players need to have words with Antony after the Brazilian taunted Coventry City players following the Red Devils' penalty shootout victory in the FA Cup.

United gave away a three-goal advantage as the Championship side showed remarkable fighting spirit to battle back to 3-3 and force the game to extra-time. Coventry could - and perhaps should - have even won the game after seeing a last-gasp goal ruled out for the tightest of offside calls.

Man Utd players and manager Erik ten Hag have come in for criticism in recent days for being unable to see the game out after going 3-0 up in the second-half. However, it's the actions of Antony that have led to the biggest backlash on social media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The FA Cup is the only competition Antony has scored in during the 2023/24 season, scoring two goals on the way to the final.

While Harry Maguire was quick to head over to console the opposition players after Rasmus Hojlund sent his side into the final, the Brazilian took a different approach. He could be seen running to celebrate with his teammates while turning back to the devastated Coventry players and cupping his ears. This has annoyed club legend Ferdinand, who gave his thoughts on the incident.

Rio Ferdinand Blasts Antony's Actions

The Man United icon wasn't impressed

Ferdinand posted on social media to display his frustration at the United winger's behaviour following his side's penalty shootout success. The retired defender captioned his post on X with: "Antony yesterday...Embarrassing!"

Ferdinand also believes senior figures should have been quick to tell Antony he was in the wrong, adding: "You'd like to see him doing it and them telling him straightaway: "Oi, you don't do that… that doesn't happen. We're lucky to be going through, it's an embarrassment we're still on this pitch."

Ferdinand has called on four members of the Manchester United squad that he believes should have words with their teammate, saying:

"I would be devastated, I would be embarrassed now if there hasn't been a conversation from one of the senior players, like Marcus [Rashford] who understands United, grew up there. Or a Bruno [Fernandes], who is wearing the armband. Harry Maguire has huge experience. Luke Shaw who is watching on."

Next Up For Man United

FA Cup final awaits the Red Devils

Pressure appears to be mounting on Ten Hag at Old Trafford as his team's hopes of securing Champions League football have diminished in recent weeks. The Dutch manager may be reliant on winning the FA Cup to save his job at the English club.

Fierce rivals Manchester City will be the last hurdle in the club's pursuit of lifting the prestigious domestic trophy. It will be a replay of last year's final, which saw the Red Devils slip to a 2-1 defeat. United's most realistic entry to continental competition would be the Europa Conference League, but they will still be hoping to find a way into the Europa League for the 2024-25 season.