Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to explore a loan move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen before the January transfer window closes, emphasizing the team’s urgent need for attacking reinforcements as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee continue to struggle in front of goal.

Currently excelling on loan at Galatasaray, the Nigerian international has delivered an impressive 16 goals and five assists in 20 appearances, including 12 goals in 15 league matches. Osimhen joined the Turkish side in September following a fallout with Napoli manager Antonio Conte and is expected to remain there until the end of the season.

Although Osimhen is under contract with Napoli until 2027, Ferdinand believes he could be the ideal solution to United’s attacking issues. Intriguingly, FIFA rules allow players to feature for only two clubs in a single season, meaning if Napoli recalls Osimhen, they could still loan him out to another team. Having not played for Napoli this season prior to his Galatasaray move, United could take advantage of this opportunity to bring in one of the world’s top strikers.

Ferdinand Wants Osimhen To Replace Current Struggling Star

The push for a new striker has put Rasmus Hojlund under significant scrutiny

"I've watched him [Hojlund] the last two games closely and I'm like, it just doesn't add up," said Ferdinand, as per Manchester Evening News. "I'd be going to get Osimhen now.

"If we could do it from a financial standpoint, get him on loan, I'd go and get Osimhen now. [He] guarantees you somebody who can get on the end of things, scores goals, he's experienced, done it at the top level."

Hojlund hasn't looked the same at Old Trafford since his debut season raked in 17 goals across all competitions. This term, he has just seven goals in 28 appearances, and patience among the United supporters is wearing thin. But Ferdinand's ideal scenario is far from simple from a business perspective.

Certainly, Ratcliffe and Co might see Osimhen as a good replacement, but the likelihood of Napoli seeing much value in recalling the forward to then send him on loan to a club where he isn't guaranteed to increase his stock value is slim. The wheel isn't in need of being reinvented, and Napoli will be well aware of the number of strikers that have failed at Old Trafford.

As United contemplate boosting their firepower ahead of next Monday's transfer deadline, it is being reported that Lille's Canadian star Jonathan David is among the candidates being mooted, but the club must act fast to get any deals over the line.