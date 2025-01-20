Rio Ferdinand has brutally called for Ruben Amorim to get rid of three Manchester United stars this January in order to remove some of the 'bad noise' surrounding the squad. It has been an uninspiring start to life at the Theatre of Dreams for Amorim, with highs such as wins away at Manchester City and Arsenal being drowned out by bitter lows, including Sunday's home defeat to Brighton.

While it finally appears that the club is looking to enter the market after holding talks with Serie A side Lecce over a possible deal for Patrick Dorgu, a clear-out of current players is also desperately needed. Now, Ferdinand has made his thoughts clear on the three players who should be on the chopping block first.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has picked up the fewest points in his first 11 Premier League games in charge of Manchester United than any other manager post Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferdinand Demands Amorim Sell Rashford, Antony and Malacia

All three are reportedly likely to leave on loan this month

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Ferdinand was discussing the rumours of Marcus Rashford's, Antony's and Tyrell Malacia's imminent temporary departures from the club. In a brutal assessment of the trio's futures, the former Red Devil demanded that the trio left as soon as possible as the noise surrounding them was damaging the attempted rebuild at the club:

"I think Antony's going, someone said to me, Real Betis or somewhere like that. Just get them out man. Sorry, no, I'm just being honest. The more these type of guys are around, where there's just a bad noise, they all want to go, they're all happy to go - let's just get them out. Let's start afresh. "You know what it's like, if there's people who are unsettled in there and it's not going to plan and they're not happy, it spreads. It's like a cancerous, bad energy."

Rashford has been the biggest absentee from Amorim's recent matchday squads after announcing his desire to leave the club. While there are believed to be several suitors in Europe, recent reports suggest that the forward is happy to stay at United and is not looking to be hasty about his future.

Malacia has struggled to get back up to speed after more than a year out through injury and could use a fresh start to get his career back on track. Meanwhile, Antony looks set to complete a loan move to Real Betis, as Ferdinand mentioned.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 20/01/2025.