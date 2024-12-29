Summary Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League Team of the Season so far with some major names missing out.

Only one Manchester City player makes the team, highlighting their recent struggles.

Three Chelsea players and four Liverpool stars make up the bulk of the XI.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named four Liverpool stars in his Premier League Team of the Season so far, while some other big names have failed to make the cut. As fans prepare for the final gameweek of 2024, the Premier League campaign will officially be entering the halfway stage, with Liverpool perched at the top of the table.

There have been several surprises so far, including Manchester City's dramatic decline from dominant champions to a team with just one win in 13 games in all competitions. There have also been some incredible displays from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, who find themselves in European contention.

With that being said, it has left Ferdinand with enough information to pick a Team of the Season so far, featuring players who have impressed – but there is no room for the likes of Alexander Isak or Luis Diaz, despite their excellent form this term.

Rio Ferdinand's Team of the Season So Far Position Player Club GK David Raya Arsenal DEF Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool DEF Virgil van Dijk Liverpool DEF William Saliba Arsenal DEF Marc Cucurella Chelsea MID Moises Caicedo Chelsea MID Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool ATT Mohamed Salah Liverpool ATT Cole Palmer Chelsea ATT Bukayo Saka Arsenal ATT Erling Haaland Manchester City

Goalkeeper and Defenders

David Raya, Trent Alexander-Arnold, William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Marc Cucurella

Starting with the backline, which many would assume is Ferdinand's area of expertise. The pundit has opted for David Raya between the sticks, with the Spaniard performing miracles on several occasions this season, including pulling off one of the saves of the season against Aston Villa.

On the flanks, the 46-year-old chose Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. The former has continued to flourish under new manager Arne Slot despite reportedly already making his mind up about joining Real Madrid next summer. Meanwhile, Cucurella was under pressure to perform after starring at the Euros with Spain but has looked at his best under Enzo Maresca. There was some argument from former Chelsea coach Jody Morris to include Jurrien Timber, who has shown versatility and quality throughout the season, but the Dutchman ultimately missed out.

The central defenders saw few surprises, as Ferdinand went for Arsenal's William Saliba and Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk. The two have been in imperious form, though there was some acknowledgment for Saliba's partner in crime, Gabriel Magalhaes, who has also been excellent and provided an incredible threat from set pieces all season.

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo and Ryan Gravenberch