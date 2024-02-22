Highlights Rio Ferdinand provided a list of 11 players he deems to be 'world-class' right now.

The former Manchester United defender named eight Premier League players on his list.

Jude Bellingham narrowly missed out on a place in Ferdinand's list, although special praise for reserved for him.

Rio Ferdinand has listed all the current footballers that he considers to be world-class. The former Manchester United centre-back was asked to provide a list of footballers he considered to be in that elite category by TNT Sports, and he provided a 12-man list initially.

This was during the broadcaster's coverage of Arsenal's defeat against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Ferdinand was joined by ex-Gunner Martin Keown, who questioned only one of the names on the list provided.

The former England defender queried the Arsenal star Bukayo Saka due to Jude Bellingham's inclusion, commenting: "I think [Jude] Bellingham is one that I would question. Of course, he's in amazing form with what he's doing for Real Madrid right now. But if we look at [Bukayo] Saka, Saka's been the England Player of the Year over the past two years and Bellingham's not got a look in."

Ferdinand recently came in for criticism over his claims that Saka was not yet a world-class player. He later confirmed that Bellingham was supposed to be in a category just below the other players as the impressive youngster hasn't got the same track record behind him, meaning only 11 names made the final cut. View those players below.

Rio Ferdinand's 11 World-Class Players Player Position Club Nation Ederson Goalkeeper Manchester City Brazil Alisson Goalkeeper Liverpool Brazil Kyle Walker Defender Manchester City England Virgil van Dijk Defender Liverpool Netherlands Rodri Midfielder Manchester City Spain Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Manchester City Belgium Vinicius Junior Winger Real Madrid Brazil Mohamed Salah Winger Liverpool Egypt Kylian Mbappe Winger Paris Saint-Germain France Erling Haaland Striker Manchester City Norway Harry Kane Striker Bayern Munich England Courtesy of TNT Sports (via Rio Ferdinand's X account)

1 Ederson

Club: Manchester City

Ederson is a player that often gets people talking as some believe his shot-stopping ability isn't quite up to the high standards set by other goalkeepers at the top level. However, when it comes to distribution, the Brazilian is in a league of his own. Consistently picking out his teammates regardless of where they are on the field, there's a reason Pep Guardiola places so much trust in the 30-year-old.

Ferdinand clearly backs the ability of Ederson, just like the Citizens' manager - and it's hard to argue with them. The man in between the sticks for Manchester City's first-ever Champions League triumph amid a historic treble is worthy of recognition.

Ederson's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 32 Goals Conceded 28 Clean Sheets 11 All statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 22/02/2024

2 Alisson

Club: Liverpool

Brazil is clearly a nation that produces incredible goalkeepers, as Alisson also makes Ferdinand's list. Liverpool's number one transformed the Reds into title challengers upon his arrival in 2018 and hasn't looked back since. He keeps Ederson out of the international side, which tells a story in itself.

Whereas there are questions over his compatriot's ability to keep the ball out of the net, this is the biggest strength in Alisson's game. The 31-year-old consistently thwarts dangerous one-on-one situations and is rarely beaten from range. While there are still moments of madness in his game on occasion, he makes it onto Ferdinand's list as one of only two goalkeepers.

Alisson's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 24 Goals Conceded 21 Clean Sheets 9

3 Kyle Walker

Club: Manchester City

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has been acknowledged as one of the best - if not the best - right-backs in world football for several years now. The Englishman's game has improved greatly under Pep Guardiola, adapting to become a lot more composed and comfortable on the ball.

His technical ability isn't even the best part of his game, as Walker remains one of the fastest players in the Premier League despite his advancing age. At 33 years old, the ex-Spurs man can compete with the very best wingers in world football. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have been dealt with expertly by the City right-back within the past 18 months for club and country. Walker's part in helping City to their European success in 2023 helps Ferdinand's argument that he is a world-class player. No other full-back makes the list.

Kyle Walker's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 34 Goals 0 Assists 3

4 Virgil van Dijk

Club: Liverpool

As a former central defender himself - and an extremely talented one at that - Ferdinand has every right to give his thoughts on fellow defenders. The only centre-back to be 'world-class' in his eyes is Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool. The two men are often compared as they share similar attributes in that they are both colossal figures that can play it out from the back with ease.

Now the captain at Anfield, Van Dijk has been back to his imperious best during the 2023/24 campaign, and has helped bring the Reds into contention for the biggest prizes on offer. The Dutchman is a true leader and comes with an aura that lets opposing strikers know they're in for a tough game before it's even started. If Liverpool are to find success in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club, Van Dijk's form will be a huge contributing factor.

Virgil van Dijk's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 29 Goals 3 Assists 2

5 Rodri

Club: Manchester City

As the best holding midfielder in the world, it's only right that Ferdinand included the man responsible for controlling Manchester City's midfield. Rodri is perhaps the most important player in a team full of superstars, showcasing how integral his role is in the reigning English and European champions' side.

The only defeats Guardiola's team have suffered in the 2023/24 season to date have been in the games Rodri has missed. He dictates the tempo of the game and breaks up any potential counter-attacks the opposition attempt to spring. His intelligence on the pitch is comparable to his compatriot Sergio Busquets, as Rodri always seems to be in the exact right position.

Rodri's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 32 Goals 7 Assists 7

6 Kevin De Bruyne

Club: Manchester City

There are few that would dispute that Kevin De Bruyne is currently the best player in the Premier League. The Belgian's return to action halfway through the 2023/24 campaign has propelled them back into being favourites to lift the league title. His passing range and vision is unmatched by any other midfielder in the division, as De Bruyne sees pictures even viewers at home or in the stands don't spot.

The 32-year-old is the top player in his position and has even started making it into all-time debates. To still be playing and compared to greats like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard is a testament to the talent of the man as well as the list of both team and individual honours he's racked up across his Man City tenure. Ferdinand was a teammate of those two iconic players for England and will be able to spot a top class midfielder when he sees one.

Kevin De Bruyne's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 8

7 Vinicius Junior

Club: Real Madrid

It's staggering that Vinicius Junior is sometimes overlooked in conversations about the best players in world football. The skillful Brazilian has been performing at an elite level for several years now and will surely be in contention for Ballon d'Or awards and other prestigious accolades in the years to come.

Real Madrid are operating without a recognised striker in the 2023/24 season and Vini Jr has picked up a lot of the slack in the front line. His dribbling ability is entertaining and effective, while he has a real eye for goal. Ferdinand has given the 23-year-old his flowers by including him among some of the best forward on the planet in this list.

Vinicius Junior's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 23 Goals 12 Assists 7

8 Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest wingers to have graced a Premier League pitch and Ferdinand included the Liverpool attacker in his list. He will know Salah's qualities only too well as the Egyptian has scored many goals against Rio's former club, Manchester United.

His goalscoring exploits know no bounds as the Reds' talisman has broken into the top 10 scorers in Premier League history. As is the case with Alisson and Van Dijk, Salah is one of the players in the Liverpool squad to have been there and done it at the highest level and his leadership qualities have shone through in the current campaign.

Mohamed Salah's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 28 Goals 19 Assists 10

9 Kylian Mbappe

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Kylian Mbappe is the most sought-after talent in world football. The Frenchman has been a superstar ever since he played a huge role in his nation's World Cup success in 2018. It's incredible to think that he's still only 25 years old and has so much still to achieve in the sport.

Real Madrid are the leading candidates to secure his signature and the prospect of Mbappe linking up with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo is a frightening one for the rest of Europe. It will be interesting to see if he agrees to play as the centre-forward after previously stating his desire to remain on the wing, but with 276 club goals to his name at the time of writing, there's no doubt Mbappe will be phenomenal wherever he plays.

Kylian Mbappe's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 31 Goals 32 Assists 7

10 Erling Haaland

Club: Manchester City

Erling Haaland is a goal machine, it's as simple as that. It must hurt Ferdinand inside to see the Norwegian score goal after goal for Man United's biggest rivals when the Red Devils could have signed him before his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old joined the champions of England in 2022 and instantly took them to a whole new level, winning a treble, including the highly-anticipated Champions League trophy. In the process of lifting all that silverware, Haaland broke the goalscoring record for a single Premier League campaign as he found the net 36 times in only 35 appearances. His form in front of goal hasn't slowed down in the 2023/24 season either, as the best striker in the world finds himself at the top of the scoring charts in England.

Erling Haaland's Statistics 2023/24 Statistic Number Appearances 28 Goals 22 Assists 6

11 Harry Kane

Club: Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is the final name of the 11 world-class players in Ferdinand's opinion. England's hopes of success at Euro 2024 lay with the Bayern Munich forward. Kane is the record scorer for the Three Lions after overtaking Wayne Rooney's haul in 2023. There was a feeling that the 30-year-old would eventually break Alan Shearer's Premier League record, too.

His move to Germany put an end to those chances for now, but Kane's wonderful form has carried over from the English top flight to the Bundesliga. Already becoming the fastest player in the history of the league to reach 20 league goals - doing so in only 14 games - the former Spurs man is in red-hot form heading into the international competition in the summer.