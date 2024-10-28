Rio Ferdinand has revealed he can see Manchester United replacing Erik ten Hag with either Xavi or Thomas Frank. The Red Devils boss was dismissed on Monday, bringing an end to what has been a tumultuous tenure at Old Trafford. After a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign, pressured had piled on top of the coach and the club have now decided to call it a day.

With his dismissal comes speculation on who will replace Ten Hag at United. There are multiple candidates who could realistically take the role. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take it on a temporary basis now that the former Ajax manager has been shown the door and while Ferdinand revealed on his YouTube channel that he'd give the job to his former teammate, he admitted that he could see United going with one of two other names.

Ferdinand Would Give Van Nistelrooy the Full-Time Job

But he could see the club going for Xavi or Frank

Almost immediately after news of Ten Hag's dismissal broke, former United defender Ferdinand jumped onto his YouTube channel and began recording a live video reacting to the news. After initially discussing his own opinion on the decision, he was asked who he would replace the departing manager with around the 11:20 mark.

The Englishman revealed he'd like to see Van Nistelrooy handed the job permanently, highlighting how he's already familiar with the players and how the appointment wouldn't lead to any major upheaval at Old Trafford. He said:

"I'd probably give it to Ruud right now. He's in the hot seat. He's seen the place, like I say, it's not going to be a big upheaval in terms of knowing and getting to know the players. He knows them all right now."

He went onto admit, though, that he could see United going with former Barcelona man Xavi or current Brentford boss Frank instead. Speaking on Xavi, in particular, Ferdinand did mention the attractive style of play that the Spaniard implemented at Barcelona, as well as his league success and determination to develop youth players at Camp Nou. The legendary centre-back added:

"But Xavi, if we could get someone like him. Playing football the way Barcelona did with that aggressive football. He won the league when he was at Barca, introducing young players into the team. He brought Lamine Yamal. That's what Man United's DNA is about as well."

Van Nistelrooy is now the interim head coach at Old Trafford, while Frank is flying with Brentford at the minute. Xavi is currently unemployed, having left Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season. Only time will tell which direction United go in, but it's clear what Ferdinand wants.