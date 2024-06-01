Highlights Rio Ferdinand has named the world's top five centre-backs right now.

John Stones has been included in Ferdinand's list of five despite multiple injuries in the 2023/24 season.

Ferdinand was also full of praise for Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger.

As one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history, if anyone knows a thing or two about quality defending, it's former Manchester United man, Rio Ferdinand. The Englishman made a career in the top flight, with West Ham, Leeds and United, becoming one of the most talented defenders on the planet.

He won just about everything there was to win with the Red Devils, including multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the former England international and current television pundit revealed who he thought were the five best centre-backs in the world right now.

Top 5 centre-backs in the world according to Rio Ferdinand Player Current club Nationality Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands John Stones Manchester City England William Saliba Arsenal France Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Germany Gabriel Arsenal Brazil

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

For over six years, Virgil van Dijk has been one of the best centre-backs in the world and regularly appears on lists such as this one. It's no surprise to see him picked by Ferdinand here, who was very impressed with what he saw from the Liverpool man this year, despite the club's disappointing end to the campaign.

"He's been solid all year."

The Dutchman played 48 times for the Reds throughout the season as they bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp, and was a consistent performer in the team, despite their issues at the back at times. With the club set to go through a period of change in the wake of the manager's exit, Liverpool will need leaders to guide them and they've got that in Van Dijk.

John Stones

Manchester City

At times, John Stones' impact at Manchester City has been overlooked. In a team with the amount of talent that Pep Guardiola possesses, it can be easy to go underrated, and the former Everton man oftentimes has done at the Etihad. Ferdinand is certainly aware of how good he is, though.

"Had a few injuries but when he plays he's still top."

Stones has had his issues staying fit at times. The Englishman was limited to just 16 appearances in the league this season and spent a large amount of time on the sidelines, but whenever he was available, he almost always gave a solid performance.

William Saliba

Arsenal

Arsenal's recent rise from a team battling for a place in the Europa League to challenging Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table has a lot to do with this man. William Saliba has emerged as a truly world class defender at the Emirates and rarely puts a foot wrong in the heart of the Gunners' defence. His impact domestically has earned him huge plaudits, but Ferdinand believes his lack of success in Europe stops him ranking any higher.

"He's been brilliant in the Premier League but didn't go too far in the Champions League."

While Arsenal pushed City to the final day of the Premier League season, they did bow out of Europe disappointingly early, when they were beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Still, Saliba has been fantastic for Mikel Arteta's side and he more than deserves his spot here in Ferdinand's list.

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

After several incredible years at Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger moved to Real Madrid in 2022 and following a slow start to life in Spain, he's back to playing at an elite level once again. His side have taken back their crown at the top of La Liga, snatching the trophy back from rivals Barcelona and they are currently just one match away from securing yet another Champions League trophy. It's his success in Europe that has impressed Ferdinand the most, though, and earned him a spot on this list.

"He's been phenomenal in the Champions League."

The former United man isn't wrong. Rudiger has been superb in Europe, averaging just under 3 clearances and 1.7 blocks a game throughout his team's run to the final. All they have to do is beat Borussia Dortmund, and they'll add a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy to their cabinet.

Gabriel

Arsenal

Saliba has earned a lot of plaudits for his excellent work in the Arsenal defence, but he wouldn't have been anywhere near as impactful if it wasn't for his incredible partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian has been superb for the Gunners over the years and Ferdinand has him included as the fifth and final player on his list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Magalhaes played in all but two games for Arsenal during the 2023/24 season

Arriving at the Emirates in 2020, the 26-year-old has become a firm fixture in the side's starting lineup and has been one of their most consistent performers in recent years. With the Brazilian standing alongside Saliba, the Gunners' defence is set for the foreseeable future.

