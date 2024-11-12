Rio Ferdinand has suggested Chelsea winger Noni Madueke deserves a two-week fine for his “disrespectful” behavior during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday evening. The 22-year-old began the game on the right wing at Stamford Bridge but was substituted for Mykhailo Mudryk following Gabriel Martinelli's opener on the hour-mark.

Upset by the decision, Madueke displayed his frustration by walking straight down the Stamford Bridge tunnel shortly before Pedro Neto’s equaliser ensured that the London clubs would share a mutual dissatisfaction, heading into the international break nine points behind early Premier League chalk horses, Liverpool.

Although Madueke eventually returned to the bench, his actions didn’t sit well with Ferdinand, who said that he’d consider issuing a fine to teach the young player a lesson, as per the Mirror. The six-time Premier League winning former defender addressed the situation by drawing on his own experiences and explained that it was disrespectful to the rest of the team as Enzo Maresca continues to find ways of helping the Blues return to their halcyon days.

Ferdinand Condemns Madueke's 'Disrespectful' Actions

He felt his behaviour warrants a two-week fine

Madueke's decision to storm off the pitch hasn't aligned well with Ferdinand's principles. "You think (Danny) Welbeck or Tom Cleverly or Nani are going to storm off the pitch and throw their dummy out?" he asked on his podcast, Rio Ferdinand Presents.

"It’s disrespectful to your teammates as well. It’s a young team. Who are the experienced players who are going to go in there and say, 'Woah, we don’t accept that here'. And I understand his thinking but at the same time, I don’t understand why you are doing that."

Reacting to the incident, former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves added, “We would have never done it because Sir Alex [Ferguson] would have knocked your arse out.” To which Ferdinand replied: "That’s where the manager comes in,”

“I think the manager protecting him is mad. And that’s why I couldn’t be in there [as a manager] because I couldn’t come out and play the game where you say, ‘Yeah, he was in the wrong but [he’s a good kid].’ Fined, that’s a two-week fine.”

Enzo Maresca Also Offered His Thoughts

The Chelsea boss was far more understanding towards his player

Speaking after the game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca took a different opinion, insisting he could understand Madueke’s frustration and had no problems with his reaction. "The problem is when you change a player, they are never happy," he argued.

He continued: "Probably the only way to be happy is after the Wolves game where he scored a hat-trick and we changed him, so he was happy. It’s not only about Noni, it’s about all the players.

"It’s a good thing because they want to be there until the end. But in that moment, we thought in different ways, probably Pedro with Timber could be a little bit more aggressive – and also with Misha. So it was a tactical decision, no more than that."