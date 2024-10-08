Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has made a public apology to Phil Jones three years after telling his ex-teammate to ‘find a new club’ following an injury that saw him sidelined for 18 months of action.

Jones, who spent a total of 12 years in Greater Manchester, hung up his boots in August after being released by the Premier League outfit at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Phil Jones - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Manchester United 229 6 8 29/0 Blackburn Rovers 40 0 0 4/0

But back in August 2021, when Jones was still employed by the Red Devils, Ferdinand said he was “baffled” at the club’s decision to offer the ex-Blackburn man a four-year deal. He said on his Vibe with FIVE show:

"He’s taking up a youth team player’s position in that squad right now. I think he should’ve gone ages ago. He should’ve gone before Chris Smalling went. Find a new club and play some football."

‘I said sorry publicly, but I’ll say it to your face now’

The two, putting Ferdinand’s previous comments aside, sat down on Ferdinand’s ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ YouTube channel to speak about all manner of subjects from the power of team mentality to Jose Mourinho’s legacy as a boss.

Ferdinand kick-started the episode with an apology to his former teammate: "I have to say I apologise firstly before anything. I said sorry publicly, but I'll say it to your face this time now, for criticising you.”

"I criticised him about... he wasn't playing for a long period of time, and I was like 'he's got to go out and play', I knew this kid when he was 18 and came to Man United, he wants to play football, why is he sitting there?”

Ferdinand continued: "Is it the Man United badge that he wants on his chest, is he staying for his own ego, just go and play some football [and] get out of the way, let another young kid come through because you're stifling someone else's growth maybe."

Ferdinand then went on to suggest that he was unaware of Jones’ injury record at the time, an issue so serious that ruled him out of 78 games for the 13-time Premier League champions, and attempted to reach out to apologise.

In classy fashion, Jones let out a wry smile and said: “Apology accepted”. He then admitted that the criticism from Ferdinand, a player who he had great admiration for when growing up as a kid, came at a ‘tough, tough period’ in his life.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferdinand and Jones played alongside each other on 55 different occasions, equating to 3,955 minutes.

Jones’ Life Post-Manchester United

‘Ultimately, I want to take charge of a team’

Once tipped, by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson, to potentially become the club’s greatest player, the 32-year-old’s injury-plagued career prevented him from reaching the heights set by the Scotsman.

Since he called time on his 288-game career in the summer, one that saw him capped by England on 27 occasions, Preston-born Jones has been working towards his coaching badges at the club’s Carrington base, as evidenced by his posts on social media.

What Jones, a scorer of one of the worst own goals in Premier League history, dreams of is being in charge of his own side as he recently said: “Ultimately I want to take charge of a team. I am determined to get there.”

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/10/24