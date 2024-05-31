Highlights Rio Ferdinand has picked his Champions League team of the season for 2023/24.

Real Madrid have five players in Ferdinand's XI, the most out of any team.

Borussia Dortmund's impressive run to the Champions League final means that they have three players in Ferdinand's team.

It's been a Champions League season to remember, a term full of shocks and incredible stories. Certain players have stepped up when it matters most, playing integral roles in club triumphs on the biggest stage of all.

Whether it be Vinicius Jr tearing defences to shreds for Real Madrid, or Mats Hummels' imperious performances at the back for Borussia Dortmund, individuals across the pitch have shone in 2023/24. And the two aforementioned players will step foot onto the turf for one final time as they bid to get their hands on the trophy at Wembley.

But which players have been the brightest sparks during the season? TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand was given the difficult task of selecting the best XI from this season's Champions League. The Manchester United legend had some big calls to make, whittling down an extensive list to just 11 players. And you know how good a year some individuals have had when the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and no Arsenal stars make it in.

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid

Statistically speaking, Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel can feel hard done by. The Swiss international has prevented over six goals in the tournament during his team's run to the final. Nevertheless, Ferdinand opted for Madrid's Andriy Lunin, who has played a key role in his team's success.

Expected to deputise for Thibaut Courtois, but thrust into the team after the Belgian picked up two serious knee injuries, the Ukrainian has been a stable presence at the back. Pulling out big stops, including penalty saves against Manchester City in the quarter-finals, it's his calmness between the posts that makes him Ferdinand's first-choice.

"Nothing special, nothing spectacular, just solid all round."

Right-back: Julian Ryerson

Borussia Dortmund

Perhaps not the biggest name to choose from, especially considering the likes of Dani Carvajal, Ben White, Kyle Walker and Achraf Hakimi all made it to the last eight at least. But Julian Ryerson has been exceptional for Edin Terzic's side. The Norwegian has enjoyed a steady rise in importance since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park from Union Berlin, and has made nine appearances in the competition this term.

While he hasn't got any goal contributions during the tournament, the solidity the 26-year-old has provided on the right flank has proved invaluable to BVB. Making 2.7 tackles per game, his 1.4 dribbles per 90 also show he's been a nuisance going forward, even without the output to show for it. Nevertheless, it's his showings at the back which have impressed Ferdinand the most.

"I think the way they've had to defend this tournament has been nothing short of miraculous at times."

Centre-back: Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

There aren't many fans who would deny Antonio Rudiger a spot in this team. The Real Madrid centre-back has been phenomenal ever since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea, becoming an absolute unit and solidifying his world-class status. And that has been no different in this season's Champions League.

Playing 11 times, he has even popped up with two assists against Napoli and Bayern Munich, but it's how well he's organised the team's defence which has been most impressive of all. The German international will be integral for Carlo Ancelotti against Dortmund as they bid to deal with Niclas Fullkrug, with Ferdinand hailing him as "a rock" in Madrid's backline.

Centre-back: Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund

Mats Hummels' showings for Borussia Dortmund this season have silenced anyone who questioned whether he was nearing his decline. Ever-present at the back for BVB during their Champions League run and not missing a single minute of their campaign, the 35-year-old still looks like he could play for years to come.

An intelligent and composed defender whose experience has been crucial to Dortmund, his knack of popping up when it matters most was there for all to see in the two legs against Paris Saint-Germain, as he made a crucial block at the Parc des Princes and popped up with a match-winning goal. Ferdinand believes it's his complete game which earns him a spot in the team over the likes of William Saliba, Ruben Dias, and others.

"Two man of the match performances in the semi-finals. Experienced, but also his ball-playing, outside of the boot passing, especially over those two games... Beautiful."

Left-Back: Ian Maatsen

Borussia Dormtund (on loan from Chelsea)

You have to question some of the decision-making going on at Chelsea. The club didn't look convincing in 2023/24 consistently under Mauricio Pochettino, and one of the problem areas for them was at left-back. Which begs the question: why on earth did they not make the most of Ian Maatsen?

The Dutchman could not get a sniff at Stamford Bridge, and was loaned to Borussia Dortmund after signing a deal which included a £35m release clause. He has flourished for the German club, making 1.7 interceptions per 90 while being a creative threat going forward. He even bagged an important goal in the 4-2 in the second leg, and that has impressed Rio Ferdinand to no end.

"I think he's been brilliant going forward, inexperienced but looks and plays way beyond his years."

Centre-Midfield: Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been synonymous with Champions League glory for years at this point, dominating games and lifting the famous trophy five times. While there is no space for the former in Ferdinand's team, the German international has still been pulling the strings in the engine room for Madrid this season, and, therefore, makes the cut.

Making 68.1 accurate passes per game and 1.8 key passes per 90 for his side, Kroos seems like he could still play for a few more years. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old is set to retire, and will be hoping to end his career on a high. For Ferdinand, it's nothing more than he deserves, as he's been the best midfielder in the competition this season in the eyes of the former United man.

"I think he's been the best midfielder in the competition. He's been playing for so long, his energy is inspirational."

Centre-Midfield: Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham lines up next to his Real Madrid in Ferdinand's team of the tournament, and rightly so. The Englishman, in his debut year for the Spanish giants, has been absolutely sensational. From scoring wondergoals against Napoli in the group stages to putting in dominant showings in the knockout ties, the 20-year-old has all the necessary qualities to become a Ballon d'Or winner in the future. If he wins the competition, then it will be hard to deny him the honour.

Carlo Ancelotti has praised Bellingham's maturity ahead of the final, a quality which has helped him settle in Spain immensely. And Ferdinand has also showered him with praise, saying that he could not pick a midfield without the former Dortmund man.

"What this guy has done as a young 20-year-old, taken the world, not just Europe, not just the Champions League by storm."

Centre-Midfield: Rodri

Manchester City

It says alot about Rodri's performances in the Champions League this season that Ferdinand has picked him for his third midfield spot, despite Manchester City exiting the competition at the quarter-final stage. The Spaniard, who was named man of the match in the 2022/23 final after scoring the goal which won the Premier League champions their first Champions League, continued his impressive form when the competition restarted this season.

Praised by the TNT Sports pundit as the best holding midfielder in the world right now, the 27-year-old possesses incredible in-game IQ, snuffing out danger with ease. On top of that, he's been a growing threat in attack, illustrated by his goal and three assists in the competition this term. A worthy final pick for Ferdinand's engine room.

Right-Wing: Phil Foden

Manchester City

What a season it has been for Phil Foden. The Stockport-born winger has enjoyed his best season in a City shirt to date, lifting the Premier League for a sixth time while being crowned Player of the Season after 19 goal contributions. And that has extended to the Champions League too.

Five goals across the competition this season, including one against finalists Madrid in the last eight, show just how impactful he was for Pep Guardiola's side in their run to the knockout stages. While the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Rodrygo might have reached later stages of the competition, Foden's influence on City is why Ferdinand went for him.

"What a wonderful football player. Goals and assists galore, but also impacting the games in different ways as well."

Left-Wing: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

Arguably up there with Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid's most important player this season, Vinicius Jr's stock has only continued to rise after yet another impressive term. Five goals and five assists have been key to Los Blancos returning to the final of the competition once again, with the dynamic forward's pace, finishing, and technical ability making him one of the best wingers in world football today.

And that hasn't gone unnoticed by Ferdinand, who highlighted his performance in the two legs of the semi-finals. Two goals against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena put Madrid in a strong position for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, and although the Brazilian didn't score or assist in the second game, he was still dangerous throughout.

Striker: Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

The striker position was always likely to be one of Mbappe or Harry Kane, given that they lead the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Erling Haaland for goals scored. But despite the Frenchman's efforts for PSG, Ferdinand opted to select the Bayern Munich man for his output.

"Top goalscorer in the tournament. You know what you're getting. It says it on the tin. He's gonna score goals and he never disappoints."

Kane's game, however, is so much more than just being a poacher. England's all-time top scorer drops deep to link play superbly well, and he can also create, something which is illustrated by his four assists on top of his eight goals during the tournament this season. That, combined with his lethal finishing, makes him one of the greatest attackers in the world today, and the best forward in the Champions League this season.

​​​​​​​