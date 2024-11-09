The Sir Alex Ferguson era of Manchester United football will arguably go down as one of the most successful reigns in Premier League history, with the Scotsman leading his squad to 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues and a plethora of other trophies to his name.

With a squad achieving that level of success, there had to be some superstar names in the team, and that there was. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy in the team, there was an abundance of talent in attack, but the old saying ‘defence wins championships’ remains true too, and between 2002-2014, United had one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders on their team in Rio Ferdinand.

However, the Red Devils legend’s career wasn’t without some hiccups, with him later revealing that he had drunk alcohol – sometimes to excess – throughout chunks of his career. There was one occasion where he had enjoyed a few beverages on a matchday early on in his career when part of the set-up at West Ham United, and he suddenly found himself on the pitch playing against Arsenal.

Bottoms Up at Highbury

Young Rio wasn't expecting to step out onto the pitch that day

Prior to his switch to Manchester from West Yorkshire, where he had spent two seasons with Leeds United, Ferdinand came up through the ranks of West Ham as a teenager in the 1990s, and it was during this time with the East London outfit when the then-youngster found himself in a rather peculiar situation.

Not having made the initial matchday squad for their trip over to north London where they were set to face Arsenal during the 1996/97 campaign, a young Ferdinand was in the players’ lounge making the most of the hospitality before the Hammers’ kit man conveyed the news that he needed to go and change as he was named in the squad at the last minute, though, not until after he had already consumed three brandy and cokes.

Speaking via The Daily Star, Ferdinand detailed how, in his youth, he would drink to excess, before recalling that one day at Highbury, where he wasn’t just there to make up numbers on the bench, and was brought on as a substitute later on in the contest.

When I was young, I was crazy. I could spend all day drinking. I could drink 10 pints and then switch to vodka. [Before Arsenal] I had had three brandies with coke in the players' lounge. Then the kit man came and said: 'Rio, you've got to get changed' - and I had a brandy and coke in my hand. I was like, 'Rah, had three brandy and cokes and about to play at Highbury. I was on the bench thinking: 'please don't put me on, I can't go on this pitch after three brandies and cokes' - and then I was brought on.

West Ham would go on to suffer a 2-0 defeat in that game, though, fortunately for Ferdinand, both goals had been conceded prior to him being substituted onto the field.

Cementing Himself as a Premier League Legend

Was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023

Ferdinand spent the entirety of his 20-year career playing in the Premier League, in which he had 189 clean sheets, but it was his 12 seasons with Manchester United where he enjoyed the most success.

Having made the switch to Old Trafford in 2005 for a then-British record fee of £30 million, Ferdinand established himself as not only one of the key pillars of United's core, but also one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

Rio Ferdinand Career Statistics (1995-2015) Statistic West Ham United Leeds United Manchester United Appearances 150 73 455 Goals 2 3 8 Assists 1 2 8 Minutes Per Match Played 85 90 87

In his time under Ferguson, Ferdinand would be instrumental in United winning six league titles, three League Cups, and a Champions League in 2008. His stout defensive performances saw him earn 81 caps for England, in which he scored three goals, and represented the Three Lions at three World Cups.

In 2023, his contributions to the Premier League were recognised, alongside his manager, Ferguson, when they were both inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class that also featured Arsène Wenger, Petr Cech, and Tony Adams. Some company for a player who, early on in his career, had to step onto the field with a few brandy and cokes in his system.

Now that his playing days are over, Ferdinand is a successful football pundit. He is a regular on TNT Sports' Premier League and Champions League broadcasts, while he has also featured on various BBC coverage of international tournaments.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBREF.com - accurate as of 06/11/2024.