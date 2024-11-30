By virtue of Manchester United’s size and stature, they have many rivals. From the likes of Leeds United – now in England’s second tier – to their clashes with Barcelona, which will never lose its significance, there are no shortage of teams who relish the competition.

None compare to their undying, hatred-filled meetings with Liverpool, however, who – alongside the Red Devils – are considered to be one of the greatest footballing institutions in the country and, arguably, the world.

At the epicentre of the rivalry is the likes of Rio Ferdinand who, expectedly, picked out three former players of the Merseyside-based outfit when naming the five players who he hated the most during his illustrious playing days on his VIBE WITH FIVE YouTube channel.

Mario Balotelli

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan, AC Milan

Mario Balotelli is a figure in football who is never too far away from controversy. The Premier League got their first taste of the maverick when he joined Manchester City in 2010 – and well, he made himself known, according to Ferdinand.

“I hated Balotelli, hated him,” Ferdinand said. “He did a couple of things I didn’t like with the fans, and I thought he was rude.

“But I chat with him now, lovely geezer. It’s mad because I’d see him after, and it would only be respectful. In the games, he was a different animal on the pitch. In the end, I respected it.”

A 36-cap, 14-cap Italy international also turned out for Liverpool, too, between 2014 and 2016. Balotelli's most memorable match against the Old Trafford-based outfit was, in fact, Manchester City's 6-1 victory in the 2011/12 campaign. The striker scored two that day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Balotelli has just one Premier League assist to his name - that was the winning pass for Sergio Aguero to win the title against QPR.

Mario Balotelli - Record against Ferdinand Matches 6 Minutes 341 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 3 Points per Match 1.17

Luis Suarez

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Barcelona, Ajax, Atletico Madrid

Ferdinand had the displeasure of keeping tabs on former Barcelona and Liverpool talisman Luis Suarez on just five occasions, reigning victorious in three of those but fans cannot doubt that the Uruguayan centre forward was a sensational marksman during his 133-game stint on Merseyside.

He was, however, no stranger to rubbing up opponents the wrong way. The defender’s teammate Patrice Evra, a Frenchman of African descent, accused the striker of being racist during the 2011/12 campaign which led to the Englishman refusing to shake his hands when they next locked horns.

Luis Suarez - Record against Ferdinand Matches 5 Minutes 363 Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 3 Points per Match 0.80

Fernando Torres

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid