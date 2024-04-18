Highlights Jude Bellingham impressed Rio Ferdinand with his maturity after Real Madrid knocked Man City out of the Champions League.

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Ferdinand's tweet about Bellingham has gone viral after the quarter-final tie.

Rio Ferdinand has sent a brilliant response to Jude Bellingham's impressive interview following Real Madrid's penalty shootout success against Manchester City in the Champions League. The young Englishman played the full 120 minutes of the game and slotted home his spot-kick as he reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time in his career.

Bellingham has been one of the best young players on the planet in the past 18 months, rising to prominence at Borussia Dortmund before securing a move to Los Blancos in 2023. Since his arrival in Spain, the England international has been a revelation, and he is now a semi-finalist in Europe's elite competition.

GIVEMSPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have reached the Champions League semi-final for the 12th time since the 2010/11 season.

For a 20-year-old, the ex-Birmingham City youth player shows an incredible amount of composure on the pitch and remarkable maturity off the field. Ferdinand is just one of many who were impressed by the way the Englishman conducted himself in the aftermath of one of the biggest games of his career to date.

Rio Ferdinand Praises Jude Bellingham

He was impressed with the midfielder's interview

Following the conclusion of the game, Laura Woods, Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott were joined by Bellingham for an interview on TNT Sports' Champions League coverage. He took the trio of pundits by surprise with the way he dealt with all the questions coming his way and Ferdinand even jumped in to ask: "How's he answering these questions so eloquently? Tell me, how old are you bro?"

After laughing off the ex-Man United defender's comment, Bellingham continued to say: "I think you've got to see it as a responsibility more than a pressure. If you want to come to a club like Real Madrid then you have to be willing to be criticised, be under that scrutiny and under that spotlight."

Once he'd navigated his way through the questioning of Woods, Ferdinand and Lescott, the youngster departed to join in with his teammates' celebrations with the travelling Real Madrid supporters and Ferdinand was quick to joke:

"If your daughter is going to bring someone home… that’s what you want them to come with."

He then doubled down on his comment by repeating it on social media, in a post to his X (formerly Twitter) followers, with the added line: "What a guy."

What Next for Jude Bellingham

Bayern Munich await in the semi-final

Bellingham's international teammate - Harry Kane - is also looking to win his first Champions League trophy and the pair will meet in the final four after Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over Arsenal on the same night as Real Madrid's progression.

The winner of that clash will face either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in Bellingham's home country. After the club season comes to an end, the hopes of a nation will rest firmly upon the shoulders of the two stars as Euro 2024 takes place in Germany.

Bellingham has scored 20 goals for his new club at the time of writing and will be a vital part of Gareth Southgate's side for the upcoming international tournament. He has a huge future in the game, but is also a big player and personality for the present.

