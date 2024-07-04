Highlights Rio Ferdinand has attempted to predict the team that Gareth Southgate will field in England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Southgate will be forced to replace Marc Guehi as he will be suspended for the upcoming match.

Ferdinand would take Kieran Trippier out of the team if he was England manager, but thinks that Southgate will stick with the Newcastle full-back.

After England scraped through a nervy Round of 16 tie against Slovakia last week, fans have called for a host of changes amid another subpar performance. But Rio Ferdinand has taken the opposite approach, suggesting that Gareth Southgate might only make limited adjustments ahead of the Three Lions' clash with Switzerland on Saturday night.

Southgate's side scraped into the last-eight after Jude Bellingham scored a 95th minute overhead kick to take the game to extra-time, where captain Harry Kane would go on to seal the 2-1 victory with a header early into proceedings. However, it was the latest in a string of displays that left fans feeling disenchanted by hopes of glory come the final on July 16th, and the likes of Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Anthony Gordon have all been urged to start.

Speaking on his FIVE Podcast, though, Ferdinand feels that England will only end up making one change ahead of the side's biggest challenge yet - with a replacement already being needed for Marc Guehi, whose yellow card last time out sees him handed a one-match suspension, in effect against Switzerland.

Ferdinand's Predicted Lineup

Former Defender would make more if he was in charge

Ezri Konsa is one of the best Premier League centre-backs right now, and after he anchored the defence that helped Aston Villa earn Champions League qualification for the first time since its 1992 name change, Ferdinand's prediction is that the 26-year-old will start in Guehi's place at the weekend.

The former England and Manchester United defender also named Luke Shaw in his lineup, claiming that Kieran Trippier has been surplus to requirements in the tournament up until this point, and even suggested that the left-back only needs to be three-quarters fit before being reintroduced to the starting lineup. Ferdinand said:

"Jordan Pickford picks himself. Right-back, Kyle Walker. Marc Guehi is suspended, so Ezri Konsa will come in, I think. John Stones, and then I still think he will play Kieran Trippier at left-back. I would play Luke Shaw, I would get him out there even if he was 75 per cent fit, I’m sorry. He would give us the balance that we need. I would play him."

Ferdinand continued: "I don’t think Trippier has that real understanding of playing left-back. He’s a great right-back and a great player, but he’s finding it difficult. I think he plays Trippier though, as much as I would play Shaw. I think he keeps it the same: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane. I don’t think he changes. I cannot see him making changes. I think we will see late subs again and win the game."

England At EURO 2024

Switzerland presents toughest test yet

England still haven't found their feet in Germany, having played four games where pressing questions have been asked about their ability to meet their billing as one of the favourites, and a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland could ultimately make or break the Three Lions this Saturday.

Under Murat Yakin, the Rossocrociati have already forged a reputation as a thorny opponent, holding Germany to a 1-1 draw in the group stage before eliminating Italy in the last 16 via a convincing display of high-octane pressing and an impressive clinical edge when the chance to add goals arises - two things which Southgate's side have lacked recently.

In these circumstances, a victory for England would do much to heighten the excitement that has evaded fans back home until this point, and the first sight of what to expect will come an hour before kickoff when those in the stands and glued to television screens across the country can examine the much-anticipated team news.