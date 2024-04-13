Highlights Rio Ferdinand has gone through and predicted each of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City's remaining Premier League fixtures.

The Manchester United legend foresees trouble on the road for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's champions are expected to get the better results of the three, but the Citizens are behind in the table.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has predicted the results of the remaining fixtures in the Premier League title race. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all vying to lift the prestigious trophy at the end of the season, and Ferdinand's predictions give a clear winner by three points.

The retired defender joined Laura Woods on TNT Sports' YouTube channel to give his thoughts on how he sees each team getting on in their last matches. The ex-United ace has to endure perhaps the three biggest rivals of his former club going head-to-head to win the title.

Consistency is key in the final weeks of the campaign, and Ferdinand has all three teams down to have a good end to the season in terms of results. But just how does he see it all panning out, and most importantly, where does he think the trophy will land on the final day of the campaign?

Arsenal

5 wins, 2 losses

First up is Mikel Arteta's young Arsenal side. Many believe the Gunners have the hardest remaining fixtures on paper of the three teams, but Ferdinand clearly backs the north London side to put the majority of teams to bed fairly comfortably. The man who used to battle with Arsenal to win trophies believes they will win five of their last seven games and not draw at all.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Everton will all travel to the Emirates in the coming weeks and Ferdinand has them all down to leave empty-handed, without any points or even a single goal. This would add 15 points to their points tally, which currently sits at 71. It would also greatly improve Arsenal's goal difference, which is already far superior to both Liverpool and Man City.

But as already mentioned, the 45-year-old pundit doesn't have Arteta's side down to pick up any draws along the way and thus, he has predicted they will face troubles on the road and lose two of their three remaining away days. A close-run contest at Molineux will be followed by successive defeats in visits to Tottenham and Manchester United in the eyes of Ferdinand, who particularly expects a slip-up against Spurs

"That's a banana skin for me, I'm going to go with a 2-1 Tottenham win."

Rio Ferdinand Predicts Arsenal's Results Game Result Aston Villa (H) 2-0 (W) Wolves (A) 2-1 (W) Chelsea (H) 2-0 (W) Tottenham (A) 2-1 (L) Bournemouth (H) 3-0 (W) Manchester United (A) 3-2 (L) Everton (H) 1-0 (W)

Related Arsenal's Last 10 Results Away at Tottenham Arsenal's record away in the North London Derby is a record they will want to forget about.

Liverpool

4 wins, 3 draws

When it comes to Liverpool, Ferdinand doesn't foresee any defeats in Jurgen Klopp's final seven Premier League games as manager. A routine home success against Crystal Palace in his eyes is followed by the hardest run of fixtures the Reds have remaining, as he claimed: "This is where I see it getting tricky for Liverpool. Three away games on the bounce."

The three matches on the road in question are at Craven Cottage against Fulham, a short trip across Merseyside to face Everton and finally, another venture into London to take on David Moyes' West Ham. Ferdinand only predicts Klopp's team to pick up five points from a possible nine, with draws at Everton and Fulham being followed up with a narrow victory over the Hammers.

Related Final 2023/24 Premier League Table Predicted by Data Experts A supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the 2023/24 Premier League season 10,000 times.

Another 1-1 draw away from home, this time at Aston Villa, is sandwiched between home successes against Tottenham and Wolves, according to the former centre-back. Despite going unbeaten in these predictions, Liverpool would still only amass as many points as Arsenal if results go the way Ferdinand expects. An inferior goal difference would then see their iconic German manager bow out by finishing below the Gunners.

Rio Ferdinand Predicts Liverpool's Results Game Result Crystal Palace (H) 3-0 (W) Fulham (A) 1-1 (D) Everton (A) 1-1 (D) West Ham (A) 2-1 (W) Tottenham (H) 2-0 (W) Aston Villa (A) 1-1 (D) Wolves (H) 3-0 (W)

Manchester City

6 wins, 1 draw

At first glance, it may look like an extremely difficult task for Pep Guardiola to guide his side to the top of the Premier League table in this fantasy world created by Ferdinand. Arsenal and Liverpool already hold a slight points advantage and picking up a further 15 points from 21 would make the Citizens' hopes of lifting a fourth consecutive league title seem unrealistic.

However, the past few seasons have taught fans and pundits not to back against the winning machine that the Spanish manager has overseen in Manchester. Ferdinand, despite his loyalties to the red side of the city, has predicted that the champions will win all but one of their games. Luton Town, Wolves and West Ham are given little hope of travelling to the Etihad and causing an upset.

Related Every Time the Premier League Title was Won on the Final Day The Premier League title race has seen some nail-biting final days involving Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Away games are the potential undoing of the other two teams in his view, but the TNT Sports pundit only sees Tottenham providing a potential threat to Man City. Journeys to Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham all look fairly comfortable in his view, with Guardiola having to settle for a point in north London. But what would these results mean for the final Premier League table?

Rio Ferdinand Predicts Man City's Results Game Result Luton Town (H) 4-0 (W) Brighton (A) 3-1 (W) Nottingham Forest (A) 2-1 (W) Wolves (H) 3-1 (W) Fulham (A) 3-1 (W) West Ham (H) 2-0 (W) Tottenham (A) 2-2 (D)

Rio Ferdinand's Final Premier League Table

Man City make it four consecutive league successes

If City were to pick up 19 points, as in Ferdinand's predictions, they would become the first team in history to win the Premier League four years in a row. His former club Man United came close by winning the trophy in three consecutive seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United are the only other side in Premier League history to win three successive titles (1998/99-2000/01 & 2006/07-2008/09) and no team has ever won four in a row.

Rio Ferdinand's Final Premier League Table Position Club Goal Difference Points 1 Manchester City +53 89 2 Arsenal +64 86 3 Liverpool +51 86

The reigning champions would leapfrog both Arsenal and Liverpool, who would be left to rue missed opportunities to pick up more points on the road. Whatever the outcome, it's set to be one of the most enthralling title races we've ever seen.