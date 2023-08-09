Highlights Rio Ferdinand has given his predictions for the upcoming Premier League season and some of his picks may shock you.

His anticipated Player of the Season is perhaps the most bold – spoiler alert, it's not a Man City player.

With the Premier League returning this weekend, numerous noticeable names in football have recently released their predictions for the upcoming season, and Rio Ferdinand is the latest legend to offer his opinion on what we can expect this year.

The former Manchester United man has forged a successful career in punditry after calling time on his playing days, and has been fairly vocal about the biggest stories within football over the years, so many expected to hear from him about the new season, but won't have been expecting to hear some of the pretty wild predictions he's made.

Rio has certainly never been one to shy away from sharing his thoughts and speaking his mind, but he's managed to outdo himself with some of these shouts, so let's get straight into them.

What has Rio Ferdinand predicted for the 2023-24 Premier League season?

First things first, the former England international shocked no one with his prediction for who will win the Premier League this year, with Ferdinand tipping Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to once again emerge victorious come May, and who can blame him?

The Cityzens, coming off the back of a treble-winning campaign, have one of the best teams in the entire world, and have somehow managed to get even better, adding Josko Gvardiol.

It's hard to imagine anyone usurping the current champions, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne still pretty much unstoppable, so there's no disagreeing with Ferdinand here.

His prediction for the top four seems pretty nailed on too, with City being accompanied by United, Arsenal and Liverpool, although having the Red Devils in second place may feel a little bit ambitious – only time will tell. Having finished third last season in Erik ten Hag's debut campaign as manager of the club, taking another step forward and climbing above the Gunners isn't completely out of the realm of possibility, though.

Ferdinand's Player of the Season prediction

Rio's prediction for Player of the Season is where things get really interesting, though, with the former defender predicting United star Marcus Rashford will win the award. The Englishman was in sublime form last year, and had a major resurgence after a couple of rough seasons, to enjoy his most prolific campaign yet, but it still feels like a bit of a stretch to suggest he will win the Player of the Year award.

Sure, he might do, but with current holder Haaland, whose goal-scoring exploits are just otherworldly, still in the league, and a plethora of other top talents also waiting to make an impact, it's hard to see Rashford emerge with the award by next summer, unless he manages to take his game to an even higher level than it already has been. Time will tell.

Ferdinand's Manager of the Season prediction

His prediction for Manager of the Year feels a little safer, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi tipped to win the award in Rio's eyes, and if the Seagulls boss can replicate the level of success his club achieved last year, despite losing Alexis Mac Allister and potentially Mosies Caicedo, then he'll certainly deserve it. Replacing Graham Potter was a tough task for anyone after the Englishman had led Brighton to unprecedented heights during his time with the club, but De Zerbi did a wonderful job, and somehow even managed to make them better.

It's tough to envision Brighton replicating last season's success, and there's only so many times you can find quality replacements for your departing stars before things go wrong, look at Southampton last year. But if De Zerbi manages to have the Seagulls firing on all cylinders again, he will be very deserving of the award.

Ferdinand's predicted Golden Boot winner

Rio's prediction for the Premier League's top scorer is pretty much the same prediction as the majority of football fans probably as he believes Haaland will once again score more goals than anyone else in the league this year, and who can really argue with that? The Man City man has been in blistering form for seemingly his entire career, and having broken the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season last year, there's zero reason to believe he'll be anything less than extraordinary again this year and no one will be on his level in front of goal.

Ferdinand's Surprise Package of the season

His surprise package for the year is one that many people seem to believe will do well, so it's hard to call him out for this prediction either as he believes Burnley will surprise teams and exceed expectations this season. The Lancashire side looked tremendous under Vincent Kompany in the Championship and have done some astute business in the transfer market this summer, so this doesn't feel like too big a stretch. He certainly thinks they'll do better than Everton, anyway.

What did Rio Ferdinand say about Everton?

Look away now Everton fans as Rio revealed he believes the Toffees will finally be relegated this year, after flirting with the drop over the last couple of seasons.

It seems he thinks their luck will run out and the Merseyside club will join newly-promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United in the drop zone, believing both the Hatters and the Blades will go straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking.

That feels fair, though, with Luton doing plenty of business, but not really setting the world alight with the recruitment they've made, and the Blades have done very little to strengthen their side as they prepare for a return to the top flight. Everton on the surface is a little surprising, with Sean Dyche doing a solid job once he took over from Frank Lampard, but looking at their poor transfer business and the lack of recruitment they've done to strengthen the side this summer, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see the club finally fall into the Championship after several really tough years.

With the Premier League returning this weekend, we won't have to wait long to see how Rio's predictions will play out.