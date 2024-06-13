Highlights Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United should keep hold of Mason Mount and Andre Onana heading into next season.

He's undecided about Rashford and Greenwood, though, with the former centre-back emphasising the importance of conversations to make decisions.

He does think United should consider selling Maguire, Eriksen, Antony, and Sancho to improve the squad at Old Trafford.

This summer is set to be a big one for Manchester United. Aside from an FA Cup triumph at the tail end of the campaign, the 2023/24 season was ultimately a disappointing one for the Red Devils and if the last 12 months have shown anything, it's that there is some serious work to be done with the side's squad if they're to ever stand any chance of returning to the peak of the Premier League.

Big earners underperformed, ageing stars couldn't stay healthy and some of the club's youngsters were banished from the side and sent out on loan. It's clear that there needs to be some major upheaval in the side, and in an interview with Daily Mail, Rio Ferdinand has now given his verdict on which players they should keep, which ones they should sell, and which ones he's not quite sure about.

With Erik ten Hag recently confirmed to stay on as manager heading into next season, he'll want to get his transfer business absolutely spot on this summer. Whether that means he listens to Rio or not remains to be seen.

Keep

Ferdinand wants the club to keep the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount

There is some work that needs doing to the United squad, but there are a handful of players in the team that Rio believes the side absolutely must keep hold of. Rasmus Hojlund had a solid debut campaign in England, scoring 16 goals across 43 appearances for the Red Devils. Rio wasted no time offering his verdict on the striker, simply saying United need to keep him. Similarly, he said the same thing for Andre Onana in goal and Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence.

Despite Luke Shaw's injury issues, Ferdinand believes he's one of the best full-backs in England when he's fit, so he wants United to keep him too. He'd also keep Victor Lindelof, but solely to act as a third-choice centre-back if the club manage to sign one this summer. Surprisingly, despite his issues this season, Ferdinand would also keep Casemiro at United, highlighting his experience as a major factor in the decision.

"I'd keep for the experience and hope that there would be a better season than last season"

The 2023/24 campaign saw Kobbie Mainoo emerge as a top talent at Old Trafford and Ferdinand wants the club to keep him too. He'd give Mason Mount another chance after a poor first season at United, keeping him in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay who he would also hold onto. Rounding out the list of players that he'd have stay at the club, Ferdinand named Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo as the final two.

Manchester United players that Ferdinand would keep Player Position Andre Onana GK Diogo Dalot DEF Lisandro Martinez DEF Victor Lindelof DEF Luke Shaw DEF Aaron Wan-Bissaka DEF Kobbie Mainoo MID Mason Mount MID Bruno Fernandes MID Casemiro MID Scott McTominay MID Amad Diallo FWD Alejandro Garnacho FWD Rasmus Hojlund FWD

Undecided

There are a few players that Rio can't make his mind up on

While Ferdinand has earned a reputation for being quite an outspoken pundit, there are a couple of United players who he can't quite decide whether to keep or sell. First, Marcus Rashford, who had a very disappointing campaign last time out. The former centre-back explained that he'd have to have a conversation with the winger before he made any decisions. He'd want to talk to Rashford and find out what caused his struggles and if he liked the answer he'd keep, if he didn't, he'd sell.

The other play he was undecided on was Mason Greenwood. The forward has been exiled by United after he was accused of assaulting his partner. He hasn't played for the club since early 2022 and spent last season on loan at Getafe. His future at Old Trafford looks almost certainly over, but Rio isn't quite sure.

"I'd need a conversation with him as well. See where his head's at. Find out the temperature around the club. I'd probably even have communication with the supporters' groups as well. I think it's a real club decision rather than just one single-person decision."

Manchester United players that Ferdinand is undecided on Player Position Marcus Rashford FWD Mason Greenwood FWD

Sell

The former defender is adamant that the club needs to sell several stars

While he's unsure about Rashford and Greenwood, there are a handful of players who Ferdinand does think United should sell. The former centre-back first named Harry Maguire as one he wanted shipping out. The Englishman has had his issues at Old Trafford but showed signs of turning things around last year before he picked up an injury.

Christian Eriksen is another player he'd sell. The Dane came in on a free transfer and had a fine first season with the Red Devils. Last year was more of a struggle, though, and he's notably slowed down. Antony arrived for huge amounts in money in 2022, and while his first season wasn't spectacular by any means, his follow-up saw him take a huge step back. He was very disappointing last season and off that basis, Ferdinand would let him go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony recorded just two goal contributions in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season

Finally, he also revealed that he'd let Jadon Sancho leave as well. The Englishman was exiled from the squad after a public falling out with Ten Hag last year and spent the second half of the 2023/24 season out on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Sancho has made his feelings very clear about his reluctance to return to Old Trafford, and Ferdinand agrees that a move elsewhere is the best option.

"I think he needs a new start, I'd let him go."

Interestingly, despite United's struggles, Ferdinand would only sell four of the club's major players. Time will tell whether the club have similar opinions on the matter.

Manchester United players that Ferdinand would sell Player Position Harry Maguire DEF Christian Eriksen MID Jadon Sancho FWD Antony FWD