Pundit and former player Rio Ferdinand has gone viral after replying to a Manchester City fan who called it "a total embarrassment" that Ferdinand was commentating on their latest game.

Ferdinand served as a commentator on Manchester City's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, a game that saw the French side stun Pep Guardiola's men, who took a quick two-goal advantage in the second half, by beating them 4-2, with all six of the game's goals coming after the half-time break.

Now a pundit, Ferdinand spent two decades as a player, predominantly for Manchester United, who he represented for over a decade. These ties are no doubt why one Man City fan in particular was not best pleased to see that Ferdinand was commentating a match his team were playing. The post on X (formerly known as Twitter) reads:

"It's an absolute disgrace that (TNT Sports) have (Ferdinand) on commentary for City games! Made snide remarks all game (and even before the game) and willing PSG on at will! A total embarrassment!"

City's Path to the Knock-Out Stages Position Team Points 20. Club Brugge 11 21. Benfica 10 22. PSG 10 23. Sporting 10 24. Stuttgart 10 25. Manchester City 8

Ferdinand Responds

Ex-England international voiced his opinions on City

In response to the aforementioned message online, Ferdinand posted a video of himself as he walked by the Paris Saint-Germain fans in the stands, singing and chanting. Ferdinand made comments such as "what a game" and "what an atmosphere" more than once in the video as he seemed to take in his surroundings.

After their defeat to PSG, Manchester City are on eight points from seven matches, though they have won just two of those. Now, City absolutely have to win against Club Brugge to stand any chance of progressing into the knock-out stages of the Champions League, but they will be relying on results elsewhere going their way as well.

This is hardly like the City that people have come to know under Guardiola, ruthless winners that are always looking to contend. Speaking to TNT Sports per the Daily Mail, Ferdinand said:

“100 percent (it would be a failure if they crashed out). I think with all the success City have had in recent years, people expect them to get a minimum of knockout stages. I think they would take it as an embarrassment, I'm sure because they see themselves as a team that gets into the latter stages and have demanded that (for) the last few years.”