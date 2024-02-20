Highlights Rio Ferdinand previously claimed Bukayo Saka wasn't on the same level as fellow England star Phil Foden.

The ex-Manchester United defender found himself on the same flight as Arsenal fans ahead of the Gunners' clash against Porto in the Champions League.

The supporters showed their support for their player and Ferdinand was quick to respond.

Rio Ferdinand had a brilliant response for Arsenal fans, who serenaded him with a chant about Bukayo Saka after the ex-Manchester United defender said the English winger isn't 'world-class'.

The Gunners have become one of the main contenders to win the Premier League title under Mikel Arteta, with Saka being the main driving force for the north London club going forward. At only 22 years old, the Englishman shoulders a lot of responsibility in a young and exciting team, but Ferdinand doesn't think he is quite at the level to be classed as world-class just yet.

Football is a game of opinions, and sometimes terms such as world-class are thrown around all too often in the modern game, but there are no right or wrong answers at the end of the day. This wouldn't stop Arsenal fans from defending their player when they disagree with someone else's thoughts.

Related Rio Ferdinand gives perfect response to the Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the debate about who was better out of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes.

Ferdinand is now a pundit and is often asked to give his views on players in the Premier League and Champions League, but he has come in for some stick recently after stating he didn't think Saka was at the top level quite yet, unlike Phil Foden of Manchester City.

Rio Ferdinand trolled by Arsenal fans

The flight to Porto was an eventful one

Saka is gearing up for an opportunity to prove himself to his doubters in the Champions League as Arsenal travel for their round of 16 tie against Porto. It's the first time he has competed in the elite European competition, and the stage is set for the Gunners' ace to play a pivotal role for his side in a big game.

Set to work as a pundit on TNT Sports' coverage of the match, Ferdinand ended up sharing a flight to Portugal with a plane full of Gunners fans. Chants of "Saka is world-class," quickly broke out in the direction of the ex-England international.

He was given the opportunity to reply to the passionate supporters via the telecommunication device on the flight. Ferdinand assured the fans Saka was on his way to being world-class in his opinion, as he claimed: "Saka is a fantastic player, just not world-class yet. He will be one day, just not yet."

Where the debate started

Ferdinand compared Saka with Phil Foden

Ferdinand had previously taken to his YouTube show to insist Saka couldn't be held in the same regard as his England colleague, Phil Foden. The United icon said:

I don’t think he’s done it at the top level, winning trophies in a team like this [Man City]. You’ve got to understand and respect and appreciate, Phil Foden has done this, where the medals are handed out, he’s performed. He’s done that against the best teams. Consistently. Saka needs the opportunity to perform at that platform, that level, consistently, and then we’ll see where he’s at. You can consider him then.

It's all harmless fun at the end of the day, but he would have expected Gunners fans to have their response ready as soon as the words had left his mouth. Everyone has their own opinions on football players and personal preferences, but this time it has caused a bit of drama and discussion for everyone else to enjoy.