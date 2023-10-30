Highlights Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Roy Keane's criticism of Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain.

Ferdinand believes that stripping Fernandes of the captaincy would create another unnecessary off-the-pitch saga for the club to deal with.

The pressure on Manchester United is already intense, and Ferdinand does not think adding another controversy is the right call at this time.

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hit back at former teammate Roy Keane after the latter claimed Bruno Fernandes was not fit to be the club captain following his petulant display against arch-rivals Manchester City. Much has been made of the skipper’s fit to being tasked with the responsibility of leading his side out after taking over from Harry Maguire, whose game time became a worrying factor.

The 30-year-old defender was dumped unceremoniously by Erik ten Hag and felt 'extremely disappointed', though he did wish his successor, Fernandes, ‘every success’ in leading the club back to where they should be. That being said, the 61-cap Portugal international’s suitability to the important position was – once again – put under scrutiny following his side’s 3-0 loss to a Pep Guardiola-led City. Many believe that Fernandes failed to step up to the plate, while City’s Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did as they were the pair of scorers on the afternoon.

The former duly slotted home from the spot as Rasmus Hojlund was adjudged to have recklessly restricted Rodri by pulling him back in the box before the talismanic Norwegian bagged his second four minutes into the second half. He then turned provider for Foden, whose effort closed the scoring at 3-0. Following the game, Keane had some stern words for the Manchester United captain, but now Ferdinand has chimed in and disagreed with the Irishman’s opinion.

Keane believes Fernandes is not fit for purpose as Man Utd captain

Keane was blessed to lead some of the club’s greatest teams onto the turf week in week out and understands – wholeheartedly – what it takes to be a fitting custodian of a club the size of Manchester United. And while Micah Richards pointed out a strange tactic that Fernandes tried to carry out while chasing the game against their arch-rivals, Keane has provided a vintage moment by claiming the 29-year-old should no longer be captain of the 20-time English champions.

“After today, having watched them again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him [Fernandes]. 100% - I know it’s a big decision as they obviously changed the captain from [Harry] Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. I think he’s a talented player no doubt about it but what I saw today with him again is his whinging, his moaning, his throwing his arms up in the air. It really isn’t acceptable and what we saw today, I would take that off him. “You have to start somewhere; you have to make changes, and you’re talking about board level, managers. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that and hold his hand up and say ‘Listen, I got it wrong’. Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material, he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain."

Both Ferdinand and Keane were huge parts of some of United’s most successful years as a football club and, thanks to Sir Alex Ferguson’s ways, are hardened to believe that winning games and being a force to be reckoned with is the Manchester United way. Though, they are aspects of this current Manchester United that are hard to come by, much to the dismay of Keane.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United Statistics Games 198 Goals 66 Assists 57 Trophies 1 (Carabao Cup, 2023) All statistics per Transfermarkt

Ferdinand hits back at Keane’s scathing assessment

On his Vibe with FIVE Podcast, however, Ferdinand was much more reasoned with his response. He hit back at his former teammate with an important question which should be asked should Ten Hag strip Fernandes of his captaincy duties: who is there to replace him?

“Who else is there? If there was somebody jumping off the page that you go ‘Okay, he should actually go and get it’, you could consider that but who? Who [is there]? Ferdinand said. “The problem is, as well, saying that is crazy because one of Erik ten Hag’s biggest problems has been the amount of sagas there has been outside of the pitch. You’ve had the [Mason] Greenwood situation, you’ve had [Jadon] Sancho, you’ve had Antony. “Now you want to create another one by taking the captaincy [off Fernandes]. Look how that affected the team when [Harry] Maguire went out of the team, and he took the armband off him. These are big decisions. The armband at a football club is a massive decision that makes news – for all the wrong reasons. And you want to bring another saga to the table? I don’t think it’s the right call at all.

When one of Rio’s co-hosts suggested that Keane’s comments were purely said in the heat of the moment, he agreed. But Ferdinand continued to highlight that another off-the-pitch situation that would increase the heat on the club is unnecessary and definitely not what they need as the issues, both on and off the field, continue to grow.

“I get that. We’ve all been there when that’s happened, and you’re in the studio immediately after the game. But the lens on the club at the moment is so magnified, it’s so fine-tuned, laser-focused on the football club for all the wrong reasons – why bring another saga to the table? I just don’t think it helps the situation right now.”

Carabao Cup up next for United

Following Sunday's thrashing, United have the opportunity to bounce back on Wednesday night when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils will be hoping for better fortunes that evening as they bid to defend their crown, although the Magpies did knock Man City out in the last round to make a statement of intent.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will start Fernandes in that game or opt to give him a rest. But should he start, he will hope to make a greater impact than he managed in his last outing.