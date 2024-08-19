Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Raheem Sterling has been left in the dark about his future at Chelsea. The former Manchester City forward joined the Blues in 2022, but was left out of their matchday squad completely for the opening game of the 2024/25 season. He was absent from the starting lineup and didn't even make the bench as Enzo Maresca's side lost 2-0 to Manchester City on Sunday.

Sterling's representatives released a statement about his exclusion from the team, revealing he was still dedicated to succeeding at Stamford Bridge, but Alan Shearer revealed on the Rest is Football podcast that he'd received inside information about the situation and that the Englishman had been told to find a new club by the Blues.

Former Manchester United man Ferdinand has heard some very different information and on the latest episode of his own podcast, Rio Presents, he revealed as much to a shocked Joleon Lescott.

Ferdinand Says Sterling Was Told Things Were Fine at Chelsea

The club's decision to remove him from the squad was a shock

Shearer heard that Sterling had been made aware on Friday night that he wasn't in Maresca's plans, due to the club signing a couple of new players in his position. He was also told that it might be best for him to begin looking for a new club according to the BBC pundit.

Ferdinand has heard differently, though, and revealed that Sterling had been left completely in the dark about his future at Stamford Bridge.

In fact, the former centre-back revealed that the last conversation that the player had with his club, things looked positive and he was assured of his place there.

"There's nobody delivering that message with any clarity and from what I'm hearing, he's [Sterling] got no understanding of where his situation lies. He hasn't had anyone in the hierarchy come to him and say 'listen, you're surplus to requirements, we want to get rid of you'. "What I'm hearing is that the actual last conversation that was had was like 'everything's fine'."

Ferdinand then revealed that it wasn't the manager that Sterling had been talking to and Lescott couldn't hide his shock. The two then spoke about the lack of respect being shown to a play of Sterling's calibre.

Lescott is Shocked With Chelsea's Treatment of Sterling

He thinks the forward deserves more respect considering his career

Speaking on the situation, Lescott stressed at how he couldn't believe the way that Chelsea were treating Sterling. He thought that the forward deserved more respect from the club considering his track record in football and all he's achieved.

"I don't agree with it with anyone, but someone of that stature in a Chelsea team like that is wild."

Ferdinand agreed, revealing he's witnessed first-hand the respect that the young Chelsea team have for Sterling. He even revealed that the likes of Cole Palmer refer to the Englishman as 'Uncle Raheem'. As a result, both Ferdinand and Lescott believe the situation will have a negative impact on the rest of the Blues team.