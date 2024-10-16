Rio Ferdinand has revealed that England players will be buzzing with excitement at the prospect of being managed by one-time Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel, who will be looking to deliver World Cup glory in two years’ time.

The German tactician, who was also admired by Manchester United and AC Milan, is expected to be announced as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor on Wednesday after agreeing a deal with the Football Association (FA).

Related 3 Ways England Could Line Up Under Thomas Tuchel Tuchel is reportedly 'negotiating' to become England's new manager, and could make interesting tactical tweaks to the Three Lions.

Snubbing the likes of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, the FA – with chief executive, Mark Bullingham, and technical director, John McDermott, leading the recruitment process – the national governing body’s chiefs see Tuchel’s appointment as a major coup.

Ferdinand: England Players Will be ‘Excited’ By Tuchel Appointment

‘There will be a little bit of anxiety and apprehension’

Formerly of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the 51-year-old has been out of work since departing the latter at the end of the 2023/24 campaign but has showcased his brilliance, albeit at club level, both on the European stage, while he also lifted league titles in France and Germany.

Talking on his YouTube channel ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents', the former England defender has revealed what the common feeling around the England camp will be. Insisting that players will be buzzing with excitement over the German’s arrival, he said: “I think the players will be happy. They want to be led to the Promised Land.

“I know for a fact; these players will be ringing each other asking what he’s like. Asking Mason Mount. [Bukayo] Saka asking Kai [Havertz] at Arsenal, Declan Rice will be doing the same. They’ll be calling all of their mates who’ve played under him going ‘what was he like? Am I the kind of player he wants?’ That’s what all the conversations will be.

Thomas Tuchel - Managerial Career Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Bayern Munich 61 37 8 16 Chelsea 100 63 19 18 PSG 127 96 11 20 Borussia Dortmund 107 69 20 18 Mainz 183 72 45 66

“All the players will be questioning themselves: ‘Am I going to be the one? Am I the type that he likes? I might have been in the doldrums or in the shadows before, but I think he’ll like me now.’ It will invigorate and galvanise some,” the defender-turned-pundit continued.

“There will be a little bit of anxiety and apprehension, but I’m sure he will settle that on day one and talk them through how he’s going to get them to be winning a trophy.”

Poised to start work on January 1 after putting pen to paper on an initial 18 month-long contract, the ex-Borussia Dortmund chief is still considered to be one of the best managers in world football despite his Bayern Munich stint ending with a sour taste.

How Much Tuchel Will be Paid as England Boss

German set to be paid double, per year, what Southgate earned

Close

Taking over one of the hardest jobs in football is, of course, an onerous task – especially with the pressure of millions on your back after reaching successive European Championships finals – in 2021 against Italy and 2024 against Spain – without winning either.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel will become the third non-English manager of the Three Lions - following in the footsteps of Fabio Capello and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

As a result, Tuchel - known to be an Anglophile – will earn around £5 million per year on his 18-month deal, which will see him pocket double the annual amount that Southgate took home throughout his 102-game stewardship of the Three Lions.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 16/10/24