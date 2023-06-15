Manchester United's takeover has dragged on for many months.

The Glazers originally stated they were interested in selling the club towards the end of 2022.

Despite much interest and many bids, the club is still in their hands over six months on.

But, according to Rio Ferdinand, the saga is set to finally come to an end and the club will have new owners very soon.

The United legend has given a huge update on the race to take over the club.

The battle to buy United appears to be a two-horse race between INEOS Group Limited, owned by Jim Radcliffe, and a Qatari bid headed by Sheikh Jassim.

Ferdinand has claimed that it is Jassim's bid that will be 'imminently' confirmed as successful.

Taking to his Youtube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, he said: “The Man Utd takeover is imminent. We are hearing the Qatari bid is the one that has been accepted, the one that is imminent and the one that is going to go through. Hallelujah, man. I cannot wait. Please let this happen.

“Look how long this has gone on for. The Glazers have dug their heels in. It will go to the biggest bidder which is normal in negotiations but I want this to be resolved before the transfer window kicks in and now it is opening and starting to move.”

Ferdinand continued: “I have woken up every day hoping that every day there will be a bid accepted.

"We are hearing that it is close. It will happen in a matter of days. If not a matter of hours. If it does not, we do not know how much money we have to spend and United will be playing catch up. So fingers crossed this information is really true – I have it from a good source that it is true.”

