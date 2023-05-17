Manchester City booked their place in the 2023 Champions League final on Wednesday evening after dismantling Real Madrid.

The two sides could not be separated in the first leg in Madrid as they drew 1-1.

But City were dominant in the second leg as they easily overcame the Spanish giants.

A first half brace from Bernardo Silva and second half strikes from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez gave City a comfortable 4-0 victory on the night and a 5-1 triumph on aggregate.

What Pep Guardiola text Rio Ferdinand before Man City 4-0 Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand covered the game as a pundit on BT Sport.

Ferdinand was in contact with Pep Guardiola before the match and, after City's victory, he revealed their exchange.

He said: "Pep Guardiola texted me before the game. I said 'good luck'. He text me saying 'listen, believe me, we beat them two years ago and we'll beat them again. Believe.'

"I said, 'I believe you, I hope you do it.'

"The confidence he had two or three hours before the game, he’s sending me a text like that. That is pure confidence in the detail he’s gone through leading up to this game and the confidence he’s got in those players."

Watch the moment below...

Guardiola was also captured pointing at Ferdinand as he left the pitch at the Etihad Stadium and appearing to shout 'I told you!'

When is the 2023 Champions League final?

City have booked their place in the Champions League final for the second time in their history.

Guardiola's side will be heavy favourites for the game against Inter Milan, which will take place on June 10 in Istanbul.

The Citizens will look to go one better than they did in 2021 - when they were beaten by Chelsea.