Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has outlined what will be the biggest difference between Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

It’s been a busy week for the Red Devils as former boss Ten Hag was relieved from his duties on Monday following a disappointing defeat to West Ham. It was the culmination of a poor run of results that saw them sit 14th in the Premier League standings after nine games.

Sporting CP boss Amorim, who was linked with both the Hammers and Liverpool over the summer, is poised to take the reigns at Old Trafford. The Portuguese coach has guided his team to two league titles in recent years, as well as three domestic cups.

Ferdinand, who made over 450 appearances for United during his playing days, reacted to the news in a video on his YouTube channel, and tipped Amorim to bring greater character and charisma to the job than his predecessor:

“I think the big difference between the two, and I say this with as much respect as I can, from what I’m hearing from people that have played for him, I think the character and charisma compared to Erik ten Hag will be the big difference. “You need someone to come into Manchester United with the character, the charisma and the balls to be able to go in there and ‘do you know what, I see a player in you and a style of play that’s going to suit some of you, and some of you aren’t going to be involved’. You need someone who is going to be like that.”

As a player, Amorim spent the majority of his career in his homeland of Portugal with Belenenses and Benfica. He retired from playing in 2017, and later took charge of third tier team Casa Pia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting CP are top of the Primeira Liga with nine wins from their first nine games.

He then joined Braga, initially as manager of the reserves team, but was promoted to first team manager following the sacking of Ricardo Sa Pinto. Amorim was then offered the Sporting CP job in the latter stages of the 2019/20 season, despite having only managed in the top flight for a matter of months.