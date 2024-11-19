Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand recounted the time when former teammate Roy Keane punched a Red Devils teammate during a training session, providing further details of what angered the seven-time Premier League winner.

Widely recognised as one of the hardest footballers of the Premier League era, there were very few players that wanted to get on the wrong side of the Republic of Ireland central midfielder with his tough-tackling nature making him one of the most feared around.

Ferdinand, revealing all on his VIBE with FIVE podcast on YouTube, recalled the moment when a young Chris Eagles, who played a mere 17 games over a five-season period at Old Trafford, provoked Keane into a violent assault.

"I remember when Roy Keane punched up Chris Eagles one time. He [Eagles] was only a young kid, taking liberties,” the former centre-back said. “It was good for him, Eagles.

Insisting that Keane was returning from injury and, thus, training in and amongst the reserves, Ferdinand recalled both Eagles and Lee Martin flying into challenges – particularly on one of the Premier League's greatest captains of all time in Keane.

“Roy must have been coming back from an injury, or he didn't play, and he was playing with the reserves and the youngsters that were in there like Eagles and Lee Martin were like rats, getting in close and trying to tackle.

“He went in late on Roy once or twice and Roy said to him, ‘Listen, slow down’. The ball comes in again, Eagles was trying to impress, trying to leave his mark and left a little bit on Roy again and pulled his jersey.

To the surprise of his podcast co-hosts Joel Beya and Adam McKola, Ferdinand then went on to reveal that Keane, furious with the lack of respect for the senior members of the squad, turned and punched Eagles square on the jaw. He said:

“Roy just turned round and went bang in the jaw. A quick short jab and I just stood there and went, ‘Roy, what's wrong with you?’. And I went inside and said, ‘Roy, why are you doing that for? He's a young kid man’. And I warned him.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eagles scored just one goal - in 2007 against Everton in the Premier League - during his 17-game Manchester United career.

As mentioned, Eagles - who featured in the club's infamous 2-0 loss to Coventry City in 2007, was given a limited number of opportunities to impress Sir Alex Ferguson before permanently moving to Burnley in 2008. Keane, elsewhere, became one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the English top flight, winning a plethora of silverware in the process.

