Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand believes new manager Ruben Amorim is already facing a potential "big issue" with Rasmus Hojlund and the striker situation at Old Trafford.

Amorim was confirmed as Erik ten Hag's replacement on Friday after a week of negotiations with Sporting Lisbon concluded, with the 39-year-old set to officially take over on November 11 after managing three more Sporting matches against Estrela Amadora, Manchester City and Braga.

One of his priority tasks ahead of his first match in charge against Ipswich Town after the international break will be to help improve a side who have only scored eight goals in nine Premier League matches so far this season, with only Crystal Palace and bottom-of-the-table Southampton scoring fewer.

Following a promising first campaign at Old Trafford after a £72m move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, the current season has been blighted by injury for Hojlund with the Denmark international only playing 390 minutes of football so far.

However, he has started in recent matches and scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Brentford last month.

While Ferdinand believes that Hojlund is someone that could potentially thrive under Amorim given the success he has had with Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting, he also has suggested that the Swede could be the one player the 39-year-old looks to bring with him to England.

That move would obviously raise doubts over Hojlund's future with Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford also other players at the club who are able to play in the centre-forward role.

Speaking on his YouTube channel following the Amorim confirmation, Ferdinand said:

"I see him getting the best out of someone like Hojlund. He took Gyokeres from Coventry over there. He scored a hat full of goals by the way, made a player out of him. "I wouldn't be surprised if he's going to say 'if there's one player I need to get out of there, it's going to be him'. "He got him a hat full of goals, he's integral to the way they play. Would he want to break the bank for him? What happens to Hojlund if they break the bank for someone like him? "It's going to be a big issue. Big, big decisions to be made I think over the coming months."

Gyokeres has been in sensational form for Sporting following a move from Coventry City in 2023, scoring 59 goals in 65 appearances prior to their match on Friday night, adding a further 19 assists to show his all-round ability.

