Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United star Amad Diallo was ‘written off by many’ at the club before his resurgence under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Ivorian winger has been playing his best football since Amorim took charge at Old Trafford in November and stole the spotlight once more during their 2-1 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

The 22-year-old won a late penalty in the second half that led to United’s equaliser before scoring the winning goal moments later, securing Amorim his first Manchester derby victory.

Ferdinand, who shared his thoughts on X after the game, praised the ‘thriving’ Amad but revealed the player had been ‘written off by many inside and outside the club’ prior to his surprise return to form this season:

Amad has been in fine form in the Premier League recently, contributing to at least one goal in five of his last six top-flight appearances.

The £37m forward has registered two goals and six assists in 14 league games this season and added two goals in six Europa League appearances.

He also stepped up impressively in the absence of both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho on Sunday, after Amorim dropped the duo for the Manchester derby.

The Portuguese tactician surprised many by leaving both Rashford and Garnacho out of the matchday squad, opting instead for a front three of Amad, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount.

Amorim later explained his decision in the post-match press conference, stating that standards at the club must be ‘incredibly high’, but revealed that both Rashford and Garnacho are in contention to start in the Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham on Thursday.

Amad, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is expected to sign a new deal with the Red Devils soon, despite the club holding the option to trigger a one-year extension clause in his current agreement.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 2 Assists 6 Expected goals 2.0 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 886

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.