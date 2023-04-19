Mikel Arteta has done an outstanding job at Arsenal.

The Spaniard took over an Arsenal side in 2019 that was in disarray.

But, despite his inexperience as a manager, Arteta has managed to transform the club's fortunes.

The Gunners have improved every year with Arteta at the helm and are currently leading the Premier League with just over a month of the campaign to go.

They have a four-point lead at the top of the table as they look to become champions of England for the first time since 2004.

Rio Ferdinand shares rumours surrounding Mikel Arteta

Arteta is adored by Arsenal fans and they will want him to stay for many years to come.

However, according to Rio Ferdinand, there is a chance that his stint at the club may come to an end in the near future.

There has been a lot of speculation about Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid.

Despite leading Los Blancos to great success in the past few years, there have been rumours that he will leave the club in the summer.

And Ferdinand has shared rumours that Madrid have identified Arteta as his replacement and that the current Arsenal boss will accept that opportunity.

VIDEO: Rio Ferdinand claims Mikel Arteta is willing to join Real Madrid (View at 17:27)

“You’ve got to keep Arteta, first and foremost,” Ferdinand told Arsenal fan Joel Beya on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

Beya replied: “What is this about? You’ve been doing this all afternoon.”

“I heard something,” Ferdinand said. “I heard that Real Madrid and when they come knocking your players will be coachless.

“I heard Ancelotti, Don Carlo, the eyebrow, he might be getting off, and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid.

“That’s the rumour on the streets. The streets are talking. I hope he stays.”

Would Mikel Arteta join Real Madrid?

Arteta joining Real Madrid would be an extraordinary move to say the least.

The rumour is even more wild given Arteta's connections with Real Madrid's fierce rivals, Barcelona.

Arteta joined Barcelona's famous academy, La Masia, in 1997 at the age of just 15.

He never turned out for Barcelona's first team, instead featuring heavily for Barcelona B, before his permanent departure in 2002.

Whether Real Madrid would be interested in hiring Arteta - and whether he would agree to leave Arsenal to join them - remains to be seen.