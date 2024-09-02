Rio Ferdinand has hit back at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's comments following Casemiro's performance during Manchester United's 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool. The Brazilian found himself at the centre of the visitor's opening two goals before being hooked at half-time and replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer, who was making his Premier League debut.

Both Carragher and co-commentator Gary Neville made their thoughts on the 32-year-old's display clear, with the latter describing it as sad to watch, while the former Liverpool defender reiterated a point he had made previously that the midfielder needed to 'leave football before football left him.' Now though, Ferdinand has responded with some scathing criticism of his former England colleague.

Ferdinand Defends Casemiro

Speaking on his podcast, the former Red Devil came to the aid of the former Real Madrid midfielder, while also slamming Carragher for his comments, saying:

"I heard Jamie Carragher say 'leave the football before the football leaves you' and I just think that's highly disrespectful. just think it's really disrespectful because especially given what my man's [Casemiro] won, there's more to it than he's just made a couple of mistakes. "If you look at the two games before Liverpool he's been arguably Man United's best player. I think it's easier to say that he's gone, he's finished, he's too old. I believe when I look at him, he's being asked to do a lot of things like play 30-yard balls, dictate the pace. These are things Man United would never have recruited him for."

The retired centre-back expanded on the differences between the way Casemiro played at Real Madrid compared to his stint in Manchester. He said: "He was never asked to do this at Real Madrid. He was cleaning up, security in front, slide tackling, covering all the gaps and then giving it to other people to play football."

Casemiro's issues in possession were highlighted when compared to the inexperienced Collyer's efforts. The youngster managed better pass accuracy than his senior teammate, while also being more accurate with long balls. He also managed four times as many tackles as the man who was once considered to be the best defensive midfielder in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United saw Casemiro substituted at half-time for the third time in his United career.

Casemiro Unhappy With Erik ten Hag's Tactics

The Brazilian was not happy with how he was used last season

Casemiro's frustrations extend beyond his most recent struggles, as it was recently revealed that the anchorman was unhappy with how he had been utilised by Erik ten Hag throughout the entirety of last season. The Dutchman's tactics have come into question over the last 12 months, with Arne Slot picking them apart with ease in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

According to Andy Mitten, the Brazilian was unhappy with his manager's tactics throughout the majority of the last campaign, as he felt he was left exposed in the middle of the park, leading to him being overrun frequently. He also believed it emphasised his weaknesses, rather than playing to his strengths.