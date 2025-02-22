Harry Maguire endured an afternoon to forget as Manchester United struggled against Everton at Goodison Park – and former defender-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand slammed the 31-year-old for a moment he noticed on the blue half of Merseyside.

Goals from skipper Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte prevented Ruben Amorim from succumbing to yet another loss in charge of the Red Devils as Saturday’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off finished 2-2 – a key point for the away side.

Despite rescuing an unlikely point late on as Ugarte bagged his first goal in Red Devil colours, Manchester United were relatively poor throughout and struggled to contain the attacking threat of Beto, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jesper Lindstrom from minute one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United haven’t scored a goal from open play in the first half of their previous seventeen games in all competitions.

Architects of their own downfall, the 20-time English champions – who are ranked as the 40th best team in world football – were also porous in their defensive shape, as evidenced by Everton’s two goals within 33 minutes of play.

And Maguire was central to their schoolboy defending. For Everton’s second of the affair, he was slow to react to the searing pace of Beto, who was busting a gut to latch onto the ball and was then second best in his aerial battle with the eventual goalscorer.

Dissecting his former side’s performance at the half-time interval, Ferdinand was in disbelief over his compatriot’s decision-making. Admitting that his pace – or lack thereof – impacted his play, Ferdinand said:

You cannot stand there, you have got to run back towards your own goal. I couldn’t understand that at all. I know that pace isn’t a part of his game. Then he gets a second opportunity to deal with it and doesn’t deal with it. But you’ve got to run back.

Ferdinand and Duncan Ferguson were then questioned whether there was a notable gulf in willingness between the two sides, the latter chimed in to say: “Well, look at Doucoure. Doucoure’s up before Maguire. Maguire’s just waiting for it.

“An experienced centre-back like that, Manchester United have been so poor, so passive in all actions in the game,” the ex-Everton line-leader concluded.

Referencing Maguire’s period to forget, Ferdinand – widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history – also took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the Englishman’s decision-making when containing the threat of Everton.

What have I just witnessed…

The English defender, who is one of the most expensive centre-backs in football history, has played 26 times across all competitions this season in an attempt to learn Amorim’s new-look system after being on the periphery under Erik ten Hag.