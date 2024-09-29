Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has publicly slated Erik ten Hag’s side after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The defender-turned-pundit questioned the Red Devils’ pride while suggesting their performance was 'a terrible representation’ of the once-illustrious football club.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke were on target as Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a fruitful encounter at Old Trafford – one that saw Ten Hag and Co slump to 12th in the Premier League standings after two wins from their six opening outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have scored just one goal at Old Trafford this season – Liverpool and Tottenham have scored three.

The pressure continues to mount on Ten Hag’s shoulders after a second consecutive 3-0 defeat at home – but Ferdinand, an ex-professional who played 455 times for the Old Trafford outfit, has slammed the entirety of the team for their pride – or, more specifically, their lack thereof.

Rio Ferdinand Slams Man Utd Player for Lack of Pride

‘It was a terrible representation of who we are’

Close

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of, yet another, disappointing performance and result for the 13-time Premier League champions, Ferdinand quizzed the players over their lack of pride, which comes in abundance when playing for a club the size and stature of Manchester United.

“We’ll get to the red card in a minute, but Van de Ven ran through the whole team. And I look at it and think, ‘It happened mid-week as well, where is the pride man?’ I don’t know, that fight doesn’t seem like it’s where it should be.”

Referencing Bruno Fernandes’ first red card of his Red Devils career, one that Premier League officials have confirmed was the correct decision, the former central defender insisted that the Portugal international should have been allowed to stay on the pitch.

“The Bruno red card, I think, is p*** poor as well. I think it’s a bad red card – in no day and age should that ever be a red card. A straight red? No way, I can’t have it."

Related Premier League Release Statement After Fernandes Red for Man Utd v Tottenham Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur, and the Premier League have explained the referee's decision.

But Ferdinand - widely considered as one of the best defenders in the club's history, ensured to stay on track, admitting that Fernandes’ dismissal does not take away from how poorly Ten Hag’s men were against a struggling Tottenham side. He said: “Do not let that distract from the fact that we were terrible. We were an embarrassment today. The red card shouldn’t be an excuse for anybody of Manchester United now. It shouldn’t be an excuse for anyone at the football club.

“We were terrible to watch, it was a terrible representation of who we are and what we are right now. Giving the ball away constantly – I’m ranting here but I can’t help it. I’ve just sat there and watched the game and just thought: ‘What the hell are we?’."

Man Utd Look Ahead to Europa League Clash with Porto

Ten Hag’s job hanging by a thread

Close

Things are not getting any easier for the Premier League giants, who are looking to earn top four credentials by the end of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, as they have a trip to Porto’s Estadio do Dragao in their next Europa League encounter to prepare for on Thursday evening.

Man Utd - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 03/10/24 / 20:00 Porto (A) Europa League 06/10/24 / 14:00 Aston Villa (A) Premier League 19/10/24 / 15:00 Brentford (H) Premier League 24/10/24 / 20:00 Fenerbahce (A) Europa League 27/10/24 / 14:00 West Ham (A) Premier League

The Old Trafford faithful will be looking for their side to bounce back on the European stage before travelling to Aston Villa on their return to Premier League action on Sunday 6 October – but if their display against Tottenham is anything to go by, it could go from bad to worse for a manager whose job is hanging by a thread.