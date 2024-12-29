Rio Ferdinand has snubbed Liverpool's Arne Slot in favour of another head coach when naming his Premier League Manager of the Season so far. The former Manchester United defender was handing out his mid-season awards during the latest video on his YouTube channel, where he made some surprising picks for his Team of the Season.

When the discussion turned to which manager had impressed the most, former teammate Owen Hargreaves was quick to mention Slot, who has done an immaculate job replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield as Liverpool sit six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. However, Ferdinand offered an alternative suggestion as to who he believed was deserving of the managerial crown at the midpoint of the campaign.

Ferdinand Names Maresca as Manager of the Season So Far

The former defender claims the Chelsea boss has had a harder job at Stamford Bridge

Instead of Slot, Ferdinand explained why he believed that Enzo Maresca deserved the accolade after making an impressive start to life at Chelsea. The Italian took over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer and is on course to take the Blues back to the Champions League for the first time since the 2022–23 season.

In choosing Maresca, Ferdinand claimed that the former Leicester City manager had a more difficult job than Slot as the Dutchman had inherited a strong squad from Klopp, whereas Maresca had a lot of mess to deal with at Stamford Bridge:

"It's not a big difference [between Slot and Maresca]. I just think Maresca has come in and took a team from being a circus, a calamity. I'm saying the level of change within the clubs is very different. [Maresca] has closed that margin more. "[Slot] has had a wonderfully settled ship. The ownership in Chelsea is so fragmented, it's in the papers every other day. [Slot] has had a new sporting director but it's not unstable. It's still a stable environment. There's no noise. When Klopp was there, there was no noise. I'm fighting Maresca's corner. He's had more fires to put out than probably half of the league. And he's stomped them out."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Maresca managed four more wins and five fewer defeats in his first 27 games in charge at Chelsea compared to Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea's impressive turnaround under the inexperienced head coach was certainly one that was not predicted at the start of the season, with the Blues now believed to be part of the pack chasing Liverpool down at the top of the table. Despite that, Maresca has been steadfast in his assertions that his team are not ready to compete for the top spot.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/12/2024