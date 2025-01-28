Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that he would be tempted to threaten to sue Ruben Amorim if he was in Marcus Rashford's position. The English winger has not played for the Red Devils since December 12 and appears to have no future with the club.

Only adding fuel to the flames of the whole situation, Amorim recently claimed that he would rather have 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital in his matchday squad than Rashford, saying: "The reason [why Rashford is not playing] is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day... I will put Vital before I put a player who doesn't give the maximum every day."

Amid these damning statements about Rashford's attitude, ex-player and now pundit Ferdinand has said that if the claim wasn't true, he would be threatening to sue the Portuguese manager.

"There's really no way back for Marcus after that"

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he said:

"If it isn't true and it was me he said that about, I am coming out all guns blazing. I'm holding a press conference, I'm coming out and saying, 'I'm having no one chat about me like that in the media'. But you only come out if you're 100 per cent sure that nobody can say you take the shortcuts. "Sometimes I think in these situations, if you're doing things right, communicate it. Because the manager can question how well or bad I'm playing, or my form, but if he's questioning my effort, I'm sorry, I'm coming back out, next time I'm around any press people - 'the effort, he needs to take that back or I'm suing him'.

"I would love to sit across the table from Marcus, look in his eyes and go, 'Can you say that? Could you be confident enough to go out and do that? Because if you can't, look at yourself.'"

In the same podcast, Ferdinand noted that he would feel embarrassed by Amorim's comments and that they probably put the final nail in the coffin for Rashford. He said:

"If I was that player that the manager said that about, my heart, my pride, my ego - embarrassment. For someone to question your application, to question [if] you're going out there and giving 100 per cent for your team, that you're going to slack off and you're taking shortcuts..."

Before adding: "There's really no way back for Marcus after that, I don't think, with that type of comment.

"You're looking at it and going, 'He [Amorim] has only been there a short bit of time and he's actually straight away gone, he's pulled out the nine-millimetre revolver and just gone bang'. There's no way back from that."

With just days to go in the January transfer window, it remains unclear if Rashford can sort an exit but the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have been linked.