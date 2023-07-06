Rio Ferdinand has called out Jamie Carragher for his silence over Steven Gerrard's move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool legend Gerrard was officially confirmed as the new head coach of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq this week, joining a long list of big names to accept lucrative contracts in the Gulf state in recent months.

His former Anfield colleague Carragher, though, is not a fan of the impact the mega-rich competition is having on the game - as evidenced when he launched into a viral rant on Twitter last month after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva was linked with a move to the Middle East.

The 45-year-old Sky Sports pundit expressed his concern over the notion of Saudi Arabia poaching talent from Europe that were still in their prime, before stating: "Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!!

"This sports washing needs to be stopped! @premierleague @UEFA."

Despite his strong words, there was no statement from Carragher when his former Liverpool captain Gerrard was unveiled as Al-Ettifaq boss, something which Ferdinand felt compelled to mention in a video uploaded to the @FIVEUK Twitter account on Thursday evening.

You can check out the former Manchester United man's viral swipe at Carragher below.

Watch: Rio Ferdinand calls out Jamie Carragher over Steven Gerrard double-standard

"Jamie Carragher...where are you man? I heard a lot of talk, a lot of negativity about Saudi. 'Oh Bernardo Silva, I can't believe it. It's a disgrace. It needs investigating this league etc'. Steven Gerrard's gone. You used to carry his boots and his bag at Anfield. Your boy has gone over there, I haven't heard a peep out of you," began Ferdinand.

"I've not heard how disappointed you are. I want to see him say, 'I can't believe Stevie's gone there'. I'm actually buzzing for any of the guys who have gone out to Saudi. Because it's Saudi people are going mad but all these other countries and leagues over the years have done exactly the same thing."

Never one to back down from an argument, Carragher quickly responded to Ferdinand on the social media platform.

Claiming that he'd never had an issue with individuals making the decision to make to the Saudi Pro League, Carragher insisted that he instead had an issue with the state trying to use its financial might to dominate a sport, as it has been accused of doing with boxing and golf in the past.

He then took aim at Ferdinand over his support of Saudi Arabia and Qatar - where he has previously worked as a pundit.

Ferdinand was famously absent from BBC coverage of the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, where Gary Lineker drew attention to the region's poor record in respect of human rights.

"Never criticised Silva, Benzema, Neves or SG, I don’t like Saudi trying to buy football like they have Golf. I knew you’d be all over it @rioferdy5 like you were in Qatar! That's why you refused to do the opening game for @MOTD didn’t want to criticise your paymaster!"

It's not the first time that the two Premier League veterans have clashed in recent months, either.

Carragher went viral back in May after calling Ferdinand 'a clown' following a disagreement over a potential penalty incident in the Champions League semi-final clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Ferdinand then went on to initially blank Carragher when they met in person at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium a short time later.

It's unlikely that the former England international colleagues will stop winding each other up any time soon.

Photo Credit: The Premier League

Unfortunately for Carragher, it's equally unlikely that the Saudi spending spree will cease.

Just 24 hours after Gerrard was confirmed as Al-Ettifaq boss, Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino was confirmed as being the latest big-name player to relocate to the Saudi Pro League - inking a deal with Al-Ahli.

Gerrard has even been linked with a move for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as he plots to transform his new squad. We can only imagine Carragher's reaction if that rumour proves to be true.