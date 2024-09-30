Rio Ferdinand has criticised Bruno Fernandes for his remarks during his post-match interview following Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils' captain was shown a straight red card by referee Chris Kavanagh shortly before half-time with United a goal down at Old Trafford.

His dismissal established the grave tone for the remainder of the match, as goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski in the second half condemned the Red Devils to a humiliating defeat - one that mirrored their previous home Premier League outing against Liverpool.

However, Fernandes, who took it upon himself to address the Sky Sports cameras after the match to apologise to his teammates and fans, has raised eyebrows with certain comments made during the interview. On his YouTube channel, 'Rio Ferdinand Presents', the former United defender has publicly criticised the 30-year-old for his assessment of the Old Trafford horror-show.

Why Ferdinand Has Called Out Fernandes

The captain claimed 'there were many good things' from United's performance

In the interview, Fernandes aimed to maintain his image and uphold his responsibilities as club captain - someone who communicates with fans during both good and bad times to provide clarity and a fuller perspective. However, Ferdinand, who made 455 appearances for the Red Devils , winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League, believes that his remarks have only opened the door wider for ongoing issues.

"One of the quotes that came from that interview was that he said 'many good things we can take away from today, I'm really proud of the team'" Ferdinand highlighted (21:43 in the following video). After a shake of his head, he continued:

"He's going to have to watch that game back and then retract that statement, because that ain't right, he hasn't seen it the way we have on the tele. It's very different."

Ferdinand was then asked whether Fernandes' "wishy-washy" interview would have been received more positively had the Portuguese star been more candid. The former England defender concurred and reflected on how, during his playing days, when United suffered heavy defeats like Sunday's, Ferguson's teams would have let their performance on the pitch do the talking. He went on to say:

"Just hold your hands up. Like, as you said, people would go 'do you know what, fair play, on to the next one', and then you go out there next game, and you go bang! We're on it, we get into people's faces, and we make it difficult to play against as a starting point."

United Must Act Fast

Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford post is a ticking time bomb

As the rain lashed down at Old Trafford on Sunday, the weather proved to be the perfect example of pathetic fallacy for Erik ten Hag and his side. Two wins from six Premier League matches is not sufficient for a manager who still has the jury out on his role as Man United manager.

The new INEOS leadership is determined to get things right in their strives to rediscover United's sparkle. They have already implemented significant changes to the team, with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee arriving amid a busy transfer period, and they have also revealed plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium. Their next course of action might just be to reconsider their belief that Ten Hag is the right person to lead the revamped squad and instead cut ties with him, just as they had allegedly intended to do before the Dutchman guided them to an unexpected FA Cup victory.

This, of course, heavily depends on how the Red Devils perform in their next two matches. An away game against Porto in the Europa League is swiftly followed by a visit to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Neither of these fixtures are straightforward for Ten Hag, but wins in both could serve as a much-needed antidote to the current situation - that's if his reign isn't already dead and buried before then.