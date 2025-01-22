Rio Ferdinand has advised Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to leave Manchester United so they can start enjoying their football again. Following the arrival of Ruben Amorim, both forwards have seen their time at Old Trafford hit an extremely rough patch. The former has barely featured for the new coach and looks almost certain to leave the club in the near future.

The latter has featured a little more regularly under Amorim, but hasn't had much success so far. In fact, both men are currently playing well below the standards that they'd previously set during their time in Manchester. On their day, both are some of the most exciting forwards in the Premier League and can be real difference makers for their club.

That hasn't been on display much at all recently, though, and speaking to talkSPORT, Ferdinand has advised both men to leave United and thinks it would be great for their careers.

Ferdinand Wants to See Both Men Smile Again

He thinks that will only happen away from United

Over the last few years, a number of disgruntled United stars have left the club and begun to thrive elsewhere. Leaving Old Trafford has helped rejuvenate the careers of figures such as Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga who are shining with Chelsea, Napoli and Nottingham Forest respectively. Ferdinand wants the same for Rashford and Garnacho. He said:

"There’s no doubt in my mind that these players [Rashford and Garnacho] are better than what they are producing right now. But when the shirt feels so heavy it’s difficult to get out of the trenches sometimes. The worrying thing is that these players are leaving and looking like they are spreading their wings and breathing again. McTominay looks brilliant and look at Elanga at Nottingham Forest. Even Sancho looks like a different person at Chelsea. "If I’m sitting there and advising Rashford right now I’m saying ‘just go’. You should look at McTominay and say that’s what I want to follow. He’s enjoying life, he's enjoying his football again. Marcus Rashford’s face tells you he hasn’t enjoyed football for the last three years. I want to see these kids smiling, I love the young kids coming through and playing well. Garnacho is probably sitting there thinking, this is Man United. I don’t want to leave but (if I do) I might start enjoying myself a bit more."

With multiple reports suggesting both Rashford and Garnacho may be on their way out of United sooner rather than later, it might not be long before Ferdinand gets his wish.