Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford made the headlines for all the wrong reasons last weekend after the duo were dropped entirely from Manchester United's derby-day squad to face Manchester City. Former club star, Rio Ferdinand, believes he might know the real reason behind Ruben Amorim's audacious decision, and it may well be related to the player's attitudes in training.

The Red Devils went on to win the clash 2-1 in dramatic fashion, and it was Amad Diallo who spectacularly netted the winner in the dying embers of the match. Removing two key attacking players from the squad was a major statement from newly-appointed Amorim, but the former Sporting boss still managed to take home three points from the Etihad. Undoubtedly, it was a much-needed boost to the optimism surrounding the long-term project at Old Trafford, but this decision has shed plenty of uncertainty on the futures of Rashford and Garnacho nonetheless.

Ferdinand on Amorim's Key Decision

The club legend believes something happened on the training ground

Speaking via the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the former defender insists that the player's attitudes in training may well have impacted the manager's squad selections. He said: "This manager doesn’t seem to be the type of guy that will let stuff slide. He seems to be a very honest and straightforward guy. We saw Erik ten Hag do this early, going against players."

"I think he’s seen or heard a couple of things that he isn’t quite happy with. There’s something not related to football that I think has happened. They probably flippantly did not say hello to someone or have not been as warm to people. "I think something’s gone on in the training ground, and I’m not privy to that information, but for him to talk about things not related to football about why players aren’t in his squad that week, something’s happened off the pitch. He’s thought ‘that ain’t for me’. And by the way, I love it."

Amorim's decision has sent shockwaves through the club and fan base alike, with many on the outside pleased with the Portuguese tactician's no-nonsense personality. From the perspectives of Rashford and Garnacho, there may still be time for the duo to claw back a place in the squad, as the manager suggested following the victory against City:

"They [Rashford and Garnacho] are fighting for their places, but for me, it's important, the performance in training, the performance in-game, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with team-mates, the way you push your team-mates. "They have to fight for a place in the team and today the team proved we can leave anyone out of the squad and manage to win if you play together."