INEOS-led Manchester United endured a rather quiet winter transfer window in terms of incomings – Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven are the two, young reinforcements – but defender-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer.

Perhaps evidencing a changing of the guard under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership, the Red Devils played it cool and collected on Deadline Day and didn’t splash the cash unnecessarily – something they have shown a tendency to do in past windows.

But that hasn’t prevented some fans of an Old Trafford persuasion from feeling perplexed by the lack of business done throughout January, particularly given their lowly position (13th) in the Premier League table after 24 games of the 2024/25 campaign.

Couple that with the departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony – albeit both temporarily – and Manchester United’s firepower has certainly taken a hit. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are Ruben Amorim’s only true options through the middle.

Not a goal-getting talisman by any stretch of the imagination, but what about Pogba? Now cleared to return to action after serving just 18 months of his initial four-year ban, the engine room patroller’s future remains up in the air and murmurings of a third spell at Old Trafford have been circling.

The enigmatic Frenchman, who is commonly regarded as one of the best central midfielders since 1990, spent a six-year period at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2022 after being released for free in 2012 as a fresh-faced teenager.

Speaking on Rio Presents, Ferdinand and his co-hosts touched on the string-puller's current situation. "You’d like to think he would [be going somewhere]. Surely he’s got to go somewhere," the former Manchester United stalwart commented.

On a potential return, Ferdinand – after a moment’s hesitation – said: “Pogba at United? I’d go come in and train with us and let’s see what you’ve got. I’d do that. I would’ve done that already. I’d say come in and get fit and let’s have a little look.”

Pogba, now 31 years of age, mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Juventus last year and is now one of the most talented free agents on the market, but his arrival would go against INEOS’ new and refined strategy of targeting the next generation of talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In their 5-1 thumping over Leeds in 2021/22, Pogba became the first Manchester United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game.

A 91-cap France international, the 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder blew hot and cold during his second stay at Manchester United, plundering 39 goals and 48 assists in 233 appearances, but will he make a return under the stewardship of Libson-born Amorim?