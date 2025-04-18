Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to keep hold of one star after the club's incredible comeback against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night. Having drawn the first leg of their quarter-final clash in France last week, it was all still to play for as the sides faced off at Old Trafford and it initially looked as though the Red Devils were going to make light work of their opponents.

Goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot in the first half put Ruben Amorim's men ahead comfortably, before Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico brought Lyon back onto level terms after the interval and force extra time. Despite going down to 10-men shortly before the 90 minutes ended, the Ligue 1 club turned things around and were leading 4-2 in the additional period, before an incredible seven-minute sequence towards the end of the match saw Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire all score to see United win 5-4 on the night and advance to the semi-finals 7-6 on aggregate.

It was an electric comeback and the whole United team shone in the game, but one man stood out to Ferdinand and after, he urged the club not to let Alejandro Garnacho leave.

Ferdinand Was Impressed With Garnacho Against Lyon

The forward had a superb evening