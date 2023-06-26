Fans have been debating how much Rio Ferdinand would be worth following the ex-Manchester United defender claiming he would be worth £170 million in today's market.

Ferdinand joined The Red Devils from Leeds United back in 2002 for a £29 million fee, which made him the most expensive British player at the time.

During his 12-year spell at Old Trafford, Ferdinand managed to win six Premier League titles, two League Cups, and the Champions League.

What is Rio Ferdinand worth in today's game?

But now, Ferdinand believes he would be worth “£170m and £400,000-a-week” if he was still playing today in his prime.

After discussing how much players go for in today's transfer market on Ferdinand's YouTube channel VIBE, Stephen Howson said: “I think your [Ferdinand] the second or third highest adjusted for inflation.

“I think [Alan] Shearer’s is the highest then your second or third. I think your £100m plus now with inflation”

Ferdinand responded with: “£100m would be cheap mate! In today's market £170m and £400,000-a-week.”

This has sparked a debate on social media about what Ferdinand would be worth in today’s market.

Some accounts on Twitter have claimed that Ferdinand would not be able to cope with today's high-intensity football.

One account even said: “In reality, he wouldn’t survive the Premier League today. He only looked good in the era of hoof football, in today's high line and high press he’d get EXPOSED.”

In response, a Manchester United fan has shared a brilliant highlight package debunking the theory that Ferdinand couldn't play in today's game.

The video shows Ferdinand getting past the attacks of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid with ease despite getting heavily pressed.

Video: Man Utd fan's response to Liverpool fan

Ferdinand would rank as the most valuable player in the world if his valuation of himself is correct, beating out the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé to the top spot, according to Transfermarkt.

According to The Athletic, if Ferdinand’s transfer from Leeds to Manchester United happened today, it would cost in the region £132.5 million. This would make him the most expensive defender in history and the third-most expensive player of all time.

Compared to other transfers to United, however, he would only rank second when you adjust for inflation. Juan Sebastián Verón’s £28 million transfer to Manchester United from Lazio in 2001 would be worth a staggering £155 million in today's market.