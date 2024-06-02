Highlights Ferdinand's repeated "Ballon d'Or" chant for Vinicius Junior scored goals stirred reactions online during the Champions League final.

Although a wonderful footballer, Ferdinand's punditry lacks eloquence compared to commentators like Peter Drury and Ally McCoist.

Vinicius Junior's stellar performance in the Champions League final puts him on the path to potentially winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or title.

Rio Ferdinand has provoked plenty of reaction online after he chanted "Ballon d'Or" as Vinicius Junior scored in the Champions League final for Real Madrid. This was the second goal of the match, sealing a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

For as much as the actual football always is and always should be the focal point of any match, commentators do have the power to enhance the most telling moments. Peter Drury, for instance, has a whole catalogue of moments where his word choice and delivery helped elevate the action to a higher level.

As a pundit, however, it's fair to say Ferdinand does not quite have the same gift. Indeed, while he was a wonderful footballer – one of Manchester United's finest – the former England international just doesn't quite have the same way with words as the likes of Drury or even fellow ex-footballer Ally McCoist.

This was no more obvious than on Saturday night when the pundit was covering Madrid's win over Dortmund at Wembley. A header from Dani Carvajal had given Los Blancos a 1-0 lead before Ian Maatsen gifted the ball to Jude Bellingham on the edge of the box.

The Englishman put Vini Jr through on goal and the outcome was inevitable. Ferdinand evidently knew as much as he opted to predict the consequence of the goal with one simple repeated phrase. Instead of describing the action, he strangely shouted "Ballon d'Or" over and over.

Rio Ferdinand Makes Ballon d'Or Prediction

"Vinicius Junior has turned up"

The pundit repeated the word six times in a row without interruption. He then repeated it three more times as he finally provided a little more insight. In full, he said:

"Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Vinicius has just taken the Ballon d'Or."

He then added: "Is that Ballon d'Or in the bag now? Has he gone ahead now, for the Ballon d'Or?

"He's looked dangerous in the second half, he's looked dangerous. And then he scores and backs it up. In the biggest moments in the Champions League this season, Vinicius Junior has turned up."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team has provided more Ballon d'Or winners in history than Real Madrid (12) – with Barcelona also on that number.

Vinicius Junior vs Borussia Dortmund Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.43 Shots on target 1 Shots off target 2 Accurate passes 21/27 (78%) Touches 61 Dribble attempts (succ.) 13 (8) Ground duels (won) 20 (12)

Related 'I Used to Play for Real Madrid - Vinicius Deserves the Ballon d'Or Over Bellingham' With two fantastic players battling for the Ballon d'Or, Julio Baptista stated why he believes Vinicius Jr deserves it over Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius Junior: Ballon d'Or Favourite

Jude Bellingham his biggest rival

It does seem as though Vinicius Junior will be the favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, although, with a summer full of international football still to come, there is time for things to change yet. The Brazilian will be hoping to cement his spot at the top of the leaderboard with glory in South America at the Copa America.

However, a certain Real Madrid teammate can't be ruled out of the running just yet. Bellingham provided the assist for Vinicius during the Champions League final and has had an amazing debut season with Los Blancos. In his own words, this was "the best night" of his life but his year could get even better.

Indeed, the young midfielder will be hoping to fire England to glory at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer. An eye-catching performance at that tournament by Bellingham may perhaps be the only thing that could rob Vinicius Jr of the Ballon d'Or.

Related Karim Benzema Once Told Real Madrid Teammates Not to Pass to Vinicius Jr The Brazilian has come a long way since, winning the Champions League with Los Blancos twice.

Stats via SofaScore.