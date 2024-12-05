Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has raised concerns over whether five Red Devils are capable of fitting into Ruben Amorim's system at Old Trafford. The Portuguese coach tasted defeat for the first time since replacing Erik ten Hag, as his side succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Amorim made six changes to the side that thrashed Everton the weekend prior as he continues to battle fitness issues within the squad and discover who is part of his strongest XI. However, Ferdinand is under the impression that five important names may struggle to fit into the 39-year-old's system.

Ferdinand Questions Rashford and Garnacho's future

The former defender also has concerns over Hojlund, Zirkzee and Antony

Speaking in a clip posted to the former England international's podcast X account, Ferdinand explained that he feared the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho would struggle to fit into Amorim's system as inside forwards. While Rashford has scored three times in two starts under Amorim, things have been slightly more challenging for the young Argentine.

Ferdinand also name-checked Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Antony as other players whose futures he believed could be uncertain if they didn’t settle into new roles. The 46-year-old stated:

"I worry about can the players that we have fit into what Amorim wants. You look at Garnacho and you look at Rashford. Can they fit into that inside forward position? Is that really the position they're going to excel? Rasmus Hojlund. Is he going to be our Gyokeres? Is he going to be the guy that we can play through." "Antony hasn't shown that [he fits in the system] yet. Zirkzee as well, where's he going to fit into all this? I think there's more work to be done and more urgently in the forward areas because we don't seem to have the cohesiveness up there."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have averaged two goals per game under Ruben Amorim thus far.

There was also a brief mention of Amad Diallo, who Ferdinand believes could play further forward in one of the two number 10 positions. Despite being criticised by Amorim for some of his efforts against Arsenal, the Ivorian has shone at right wing-back since the new manager's arrival.