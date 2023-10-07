Highlights The Neville brothers, Gary and Phil, deserve more respect for their achievements in football and their contributions to the sport should not be underestimated.

Gary Neville is considered one of the greatest right-backs in English history, having played his entire career with Manchester United and winning numerous trophies.

Phil Neville, who could have pursued a career in cricket, also had a successful football career and represented England, while both brothers have excelled in their post-playing careers as well.

Rio Ferdinand has issued a response to Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager made a joke at Gary and Phil Neville’s expense during his latest press conference.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, Klopp discussed Alexis Mac Allister playing against his older brother, Kevin, at Anfield. The revered German coach told reporters: "It's the first time that two brothers played against each other in world football, or [that's] what it felt like. It's a really nice story."

Another reporter pointed out that Alexis and Kevin aren’t the first brothers to compete against each other. In fact, there are many examples including, perhaps most famously, the Neville brothers.

“Nobody was interested in that, obviously!” Klopp joked, much to the amusement of the assembled journalists. Watch the clip below:

Gary and Phil Neville deserve more respect

While football fans have often poked fun at the Neville brothers over the years - and, indeed, the siblings are regularly self-deprecating about themselves - their achievements deserve recognition and shouldn’t be understated. Part of a hugely successful family, their sister, Tracey, is also a former England netball international and head coach.

Gary is arguably the greatest English right-back in history, and certainly one of the best full-backs of the Premier League era. He spent his entire career with Manchester United - that’s certainly no mean feat - making 602 appearances and winning a host of trophies in the process.

During his 19-year professional career at Old Trafford, Neville won eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups, and two UEFA Champions Leagues. He also made the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year on five occasions. Oh, and he also represented England 85 times.

Phil, meanwhile, could have been a professional cricketer but instead opted for a career in football. He broke into Man Utd’s first team in 1994 and continued to play under Sir Alex Ferguson until 2005, when he left the Theatre of Dreams for Everton. The versatile defender, who earned 59 England caps, stayed with the Toffees until his retirement in 2013.

Two consummate professionals, Gary and Phil have achieved a huge amount during their post-playing careers, too. Phil has managed the likes of England Women and Inter Miami, while Gary had a brief stint as Valencia head coach and has been, in many people’s eyes, the best pundit on British TV over the past decade. He’s also been hugely successful in the business world, and is responsible for Sky Sports’ The Overlap.

What did Rio Ferdinand say?

If anything, the Neville brothers deserve a lot more respect than they currently get. The Nevilles are part of one of the most successful sporting families in British history and Ferdinand, who played with both Gary and Phil, with Man United and England, couldn’t resist sticking up for his former teammates.

Reacting to the video of Klopp, Ferdinand wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Only 14 Premier League titles between the Neville households,” along with the eyes emoji and a laughing face emoji. Drop the mic, Rio.

Gary and Phil Neville's Silverware Collection Trophy Combined Medals Premier League 14 FA Cup 6 League Cup 3 Community Shield 6 Champions League 3 Intercontinental Cup 2 FIFA Club World Cup 1

