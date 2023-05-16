Rio Ferdinand has responded to Jamie Carragher after the pundit branded the former Manchester United star a 'clown' during CBS' coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Inter.

Both Ferdinand and Carragher were working as pundits for the game, with Carragher covering the match for the American network, while Ferdinand sat in the BT Sport studio.

Inter were convincing winners at the San Siro on the night, but the game's biggest talking point related to a supposed foul on Lautaro Martinez in the box.

While the referee was quick to point to the spot, the decision was overturned following VAR's advice.

Pundits were divided on the outcome, with the likes of Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard being adamant that it should have been a spot-kick.

Yet, Carragher felt the opposite and stressed that he believed the correct decision had been made.

What did Carragher say about Ferdinand?

Speaking on CBS, Carragher stressed: "I think anyone out there who is watching the replay and seeing what VAR do and still believe that is a penalty, they must be a clown."

And while the ex-Liverpool man refused to call out Gerrard, he did not hesitate when it came to throwing shade at Ferdinand.

"He [Gerrard] was an attacking player, wasn't he? He was liable a little bit himself under a little bit of contact - always contact, never a dive. I understand where he is coming from.

"It's just when players in my position, who are defenders, English defenders who are commentating on the game...

"As defenders we have to stick together, don't we and I just felt people were getting a little bit carried away.

"Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown!"

VIDEO: Jamie Carragher calls Rio Ferdinand a clown

Ferdinand responds to Carragher

Addressing the comment on his podcast 'FIVE', Ferdinand shared a clip of his response on social media and it's fair to say he's had the last laugh.

"Every time I see him it's all love man. I don't understand why he came with the hostility. We see each other, it's all cool," Ferdinand stressed.

This comment alone appears innocent enough, but the former defender then savaged Carragher with his next comment, which alluded to the Man United legend being picked above his fellow defender for England.

"He used to carry my boots when we were with England and stuff like that. Always showed me love," said Ferdinand sarcastically.

"I'm cool, yeah, but when you see me I just need to check that energy again."

VIDEO: Ferdinand's response to Carragher

Carragher responded to the clip with a meme of Richard Keys, emphasising that his initial comment was "just banter."

Does this mean the end of this feud between Carragher and Ferdinand? Or are we just getting started? We'll have to wait and see.