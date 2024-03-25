Highlights Rio Ferdinand believes Thierry Henry may have a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo due to a past clash on the pitch.

Rio Ferdinand has speculated that Thierry Henry 'has beef' with Cristiano Ronaldo, as the former Manchester United defender believes there's something off when the ex-Arsenal forward talks about the Portuguese attacker.

Henry and Ronaldo are two of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen and are both in debates about the best players to ever play the beautiful game. The pair represented Arsenal and Man United respectively during an era where they were the top two sides in the country, regularly competing for titles.

There is a theory behind Ferdinand's claim, with Ronaldo's old teammate explaining the potential feud could have started during a match between the two Premier League sides at Highbury. Whether there are any hard feelings between the brilliant duo is unknown at this time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The only Premier League club Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals against than Arsenal (9) is Tottenham Hotspur (14)

Why Henry Could Have an Issue With Ronaldo

Ferdinand has given his theory

Footage has emerged of Ferdinand speaking about the potential rift between the two men on his YouTube channel: Rio Ferdinand Presents Five. The 45-year-old claimed: "The way I see Thierry talk about Cristiano, he doesn't talk about him with any zest, any spark. It's almost like he's downplaying Cristiano a lot."

Adding fuel to the fire, he cast his mind back to an encounter between the Gunners and the Red Devils at Highbury. He believes the ill-feeling on Henry's part came from a collision between the pair before Ronaldo went on to score a vital goal. Ferdinand said:

There's a picture at Highbury where Thierry slaps him on the back of the head or something like that and Cristiano pushes him off. Then Cristiano scores the winner or scores a goal in that game and then Thierry's taking kick-off and there's the score in the background [with Ronaldo's name].

There may be substance to the claims being made by the retired defender, but at the same time, there might be nothing in it at all. Henry and Ronaldo locked horns for both club and country after that incident and there are no other documented conflicts between the two. The Frenchman isn't the only iconic player Ferdinand believes has an issue with the Al-Nassr forward.

R9 vs Cristiano Ronaldo

The namesakes are believed to also 'have beef'

At the beginning of the clip, Ferdinand claims that Brazil icon Ronaldo - also known as R9 - has some form of issue with CR7. Ever since the Man United legend's emergence in world football, Ronaldo has been demoted to being called by his nickname or simply 'Brazilian Ronaldo'.

This is where the ex-defender believes the issue started, saying: "There's beef there somewhere you know. It's because of the name, isn't it? It's as if he says, ‘You took my name,’ so I have a problem with you.'"

The conversation stemmed from R9 failing to name the Real Madrid, Juventus and Man United legend in his top eight strikers of all-time. As he is one of the best players to have played the sport in general, it is hard to see why the 39-year-old would be excluded from such a list unless there's something personal behind it.