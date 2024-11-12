Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS partners took control of Manchester United in February 2024, Old Trafford has experienced more comings and goings than an international airport. The likes of new manager Ruben Amorim and recruitment director Christopher Vivell, along with £101.8 million worth of new players, have arrived, while the departure lounge has seen Erik ten Hag and Sir Alex Ferguson become the most notable dropouts.

Rio Ferdinand hinted that one of the biggest mistakes at the core of this total makeover has been the decision to part ways with assistant manager and recent interim head coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy. Ahead of Amorim's start date, he touched down in Manchester on Monday with his trusted backroom team in tow, with assistants Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro, goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira also arriving at Carrington.

As such, it means there's no room for the Dutchman, as the club also confirmed his departure this week. The club icon - who scored 150 goals in just 219 games for United as a player, as well as becoming, at the time, their all-time European record goalscorer - served as interim manager for four games, with United unbeaten in that run, winning three and drawing one. But with him now out of the picture, Ferdinand believes it was an error of judgement for the Red Devils' hierarchy to let him go so easily.

Ferdinand Slams United's Decision To Offload Van Nistelrooy

The Dutchman looked the part and produced in his various coaching roles

Van Nistelrooy, who signed a two-year contract after returning to Old Trafford to join Ten Hag’s staff in the summer, had expressed his desire to stay on and work with Amorim. And Ferdinand, who played alongside van Nistelrooy under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes the former striker ‘passed his audition’ on his podcast, Rio Ferdinand Presents.

In conversation with another former United player, Owen Hargreaves said during the segment that he would have kept the Dutchman onboard, and Ferdinand agreed, adding:

"His audition couldn’t have gone any better and I think, knowing him, there was a steely determination underneath that said “I’m going to put myself in the best position, either to stay at the club in some capacity or someone else is going to say we need you as a manager. "The players had grown to really like him, they appreciated how he informed them of different bits and pieces – tactically, individually, as a team – and there was a genuine 'we want to do well for this guy.'"

Skip to around 28:30 in the video below to see the full conversation:

Ferdinand acknowledged that van Nistelrooy's ongoing presence might have been a "distraction" for Amorim and his new team, but he questioned the reasoning behind removing someone who has a "connection" with the players.